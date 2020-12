Brazilian pediatric doctor Monica Levi, one of the volunteers who received the COVID-19 vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil. [AFP]

Britain’s AstraZeneca has agreed to buy US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals for Sh40 billion ($39 billion) in its largest ever deal, diversifying from its cancer business in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.

The deal comes in a week that AstraZeneca said it was conducting further research to confirm whether its Covid-19 vaccine could be 90 per cent effective as a rival shot from Pfizer was launched in Britain and approved for use in the US.