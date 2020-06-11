×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Britain to fast track some perishable goods at ports from next year - BBC

By Reuters | December 12th 2020 at 12:31:27 GMT +0300

Britain will fast track the movement of some perishable goods when its Brexit transition period with the European Union ends on December 31 as part of efforts to deal with expected disruption at British ports, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The British government has warned that even with a trade deal with the EU, 7,000 trucks heading for Channel ports in south-east England could be held in 100-km (62-mile) queues if companies do not prepare the extra paperwork required.

The issue was discussed on Friday at a meeting of the Kent Resilience Forum of emergency services, officials and businesses.

The BBC said a presentation it has seen identified room to fast track between 70 and 100 lorries a day of perishable foods.

It said the focus will be on live and fresh sea food, often transported from Scotland to French restaurants, and also day old chickens.

Read More

It said no other commodities have been added to the list, which has worried other food exporters.

The BBC added that elements of the system are being tested this weekend.

Trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for miles on Thursday and Friday.

Related Topics
Brexit European Union French
Share this story
Previous article
Kenyan poultry farmers protest over dumping from Uganda
Next article
Tinder users urged to watch out for new scam

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War
Post-Brexit UK announces largest military spending since Cold War

LATEST STORIES

Tinder users urged to watch out for new scam
Tinder users urged to watch out for new scam

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

1 day ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

2 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

25 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies

How Maize firm bagged millions in KEMSA supplies
Roselyne Obala 4 hours ago
Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender

Raila now Uhuru's biggest defender
Jacob Ngetich 5 hours ago
State given powers to snoop into cell phones

State given powers to snoop into cell phones
Dominic Omondi 12 hours ago
Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?

Life after sport: Are you ready for pain and mental health issues in retirement?
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 23 hours ago

More stories

Kenyan poultry farmers protest over dumping from Uganda

By Standard Reporter
Kenyan poultry farmers protest over dumping from Uganda

Centum bets big on low cost houses

By Frankline Sunday
Centum bets big on low cost houses

Oil price rally builds steam as coronavirus vaccine rollouts begin

By Reuters
Oil price rally builds steam as coronavirus vaccine rollouts begin

Int'l agencies, experts expect China to drive global growth in post-pandemic era

By Xinhua
Int'l agencies, experts expect China to drive global growth in post-pandemic era

Mombasa to get new bridge by next year

By Patrick Beja and Philip Mwakio
Mombasa to get new bridge by next year

Auctioneers take banks to court over fee tussle

By Kamau Muthoni
Auctioneers take banks to court over fee tussle
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.