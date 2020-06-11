×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

SportPesa and BCLB in clash over licence

By Standard Reporter | December 10th 2020 at 08:32:02 GMT +0300

Ronald Karauri, one of Milestone Gaming Limited directors, and Betting Control and Licensing Board Chairman Cyrus Maina. [Boniface Okendo and Stafford Ondego, Standard]

A fresh storm looms over whether or not the court halted the cancellation of Milestone Gaming Ltd’s licence by the betting industry regulator BCLB.

Milestone Gaming Ltd, the new owners of Sportpesa brand, insists that High Court judge Pauline Nyamweya had last Friday barred the Betting Control and Licensing Board from revoking its licence. 

However, BCLB had a day before the court order, cancelled the licence after Milestone directors Ronald Karauri, Ngatia Karungaru and lawyer Robert Macharia appeared before it to show cause why the permit should not be cancelled.

“The board was not satisfied with the explanations proferred by your company and accordingly arrived at the decision to cancel your company’s bookmakers off-the-course licence number 0000205 dated October 6, 2020,” BCLB said in a December 4 letter.

Read More

When Milestone appeared before court on Friday, they obtained orders barring BCLB from taking action on its demand letters dated October 30, 31 and November 24, that required its directors to explain why its licence should not be revoked.

“The leave granted herein shall operate as stay of any other action by the respondent (BCLB) and the interested parties that will interfere with the ex-parte applicant’s business, operations, pending the hearing and determination of the ex-parte applicant’s amended notice of motion application or until further orders by this court,” Justice Nyamweya ruled.

The dilemma now is whether the orders affected BCLB’s cancellation as it did not expressly address itself to the document.

BCLB had required Milestone bosses to appear before it on December 3 after it emerged that some directors of Pevans East Africa Ltd, Sportpesa’s initial owner, were part of Milestone yet this had not been disclosed to the board.

Milestone had then moved to court to stop the BCLB summons and any action thereof, claiming the board had circumvented earlier orders.

Milestone lawyers now say that on account of the Friday court order, the BCLB summons, meeting and subsequent cancellation of its licence are illegal and defiance of court orders.

Otieno Ogola and Company Advocates say BCLB had initially circumvented the November 16, 2020 court orders by issuing new letters. The lawyers said the court was clear that BCLB cannot take any other actions that affect their client’s business and operations.

“Look at order three. Their attempt to cancel the licence is based on November 24, 2020 letter, and that letter has been specifically stopped. You cannot cancel when the notice has been stopped. It is like the root. They can decide to ignore, but there are consequences and we intend to file contempt against board members. They have never gone back to that court to challenge the orders or appeal the same,” they said.

Related Topics
Milestone Gaming Ltd BCLB Sportpesa
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Next article
US nears final Covid-19 vaccine review as daily national deaths top 3,250

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

SportPesa suffers new setback as BCLB summons new firm owner
SportPesa suffers new setback as BCLB summons new firm owner

LATEST STORIES

US nears final Covid-19 vaccine review as daily national deaths top 3,250
US nears final Covid-19 vaccine review as daily national deaths top 3,250

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

36 minutes ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

23 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

29 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

1 month ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

SportPesa and BCLB in clash over licence

SportPesa and BCLB in clash over licence
Standard Reporter 34 minutes ago
Rents for serviced city apartments fall in tough year

Rents for serviced city apartments fall in tough year
Peter Theuri 9 hours ago
Vipingo: Where Kenya’s wealthy have built homes

Vipingo: Where Kenya’s wealthy have built homes
Peter Theuri 9 hours ago
Fate of KCPE exam now lies in Magoha’s hands

Fate of KCPE exam now lies in Magoha’s hands
Augustine Oduor 9 hours ago

More stories

Auctioneers take banks to court over fee tussle

By Kamau Muthoni
Auctioneers take banks to court over fee tussle

SG inks deal with Kenya Charity Sweepstakes

By Peter Theuri
SG inks deal with Kenya Charity Sweepstakes

MediaPal wins disruptive marketing award

By Wainaina Wambu
MediaPal wins disruptive marketing award

Digital platforms key to post Covid recovery, says CBK boss

By Brenda Kerubo
Digital platforms key to post Covid recovery, says CBK boss

Pension dues to cut civil servants’ pay

By Macharia Kamau
Pension dues to cut civil servants’ pay

Small businesses to benefit from Sh3b cheap State loans

By Dominic Omondi and Awal Mohammed
Small businesses to benefit from Sh3b cheap State loans
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.