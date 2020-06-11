×
Standard Group and lottery firm unveil new TV game show

By Peter Theuri | December 10th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Standard group CEO Orlando Lyomu (left) sign a partnership with Kenya Charity Sweepstakes (KCS) Chief Executive Officer Yaron Farachi (right) on December 9, 2020, at Standard Group headquarters. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Standard Group has inked a partnership deal with the Kenya Charity Sweepstakes (KCS) for a new lottery game.

Founded in 1966, KCS is one of the country’s foremost charitable organisations. It leverages profits from its gaming activities to help those in need to improve their lives.

After a break from television, KCS has now introduced a new lottery game called Lotto Bomba Show. The show will air every Wednesday and Sunday at 10 pm on KTN Home and KTN Burudani TV. The weekly lucky winners will take home millions of shillings in cash prizes.

Read More

Standard Group Chief Executive Orlando Lyomu yesterday lauded KCS for its contribution to the wellbeing of Kenyans for decades.

“We are looking forward to a partnership that brings about betterment in our society with initiatives such as helping people living with disability and provision of water in schools,” said Lyomu.

His KCS counterpart Yaron Farachi said the lottery has carried out more than 4,700 projects across the country in the last five decades.

Farachi said the new partnership would help the firm reach more people through additional projects.

