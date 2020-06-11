×
MediaPal wins disruptive marketing award

By Wainaina Wambu | December 9th 2020 at 18:13:42 GMT +0300

Maurice Juma who is a co-founder and Chief Executive MediaPal Limited. [Courtesy, Standard]

Advertising tech-firm MediaPal bagged the disruptive marketing (tech marketing) category at this year’s Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) awards held at Sarit Centre in Nairobi over the weekend.

The winning campaign was a partnership between MediaPal, Group M Africa and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for 2020 Ramadan donation campaign for refugees, allowing them to feel like part of the community during Ramadan period.

MediaPal won the award through the use of its innovative advertising format (AdCommerce), which combined the use of programmatic advertising technology. It puts the Ramadan donation plea to well-wishers online with mobile money technology such as MPesa, Airtel Money allowing online users to make donations instantly on the Ad banner.

The advertising format allows users to enter their phone number and amount which launches the mobile money STK prompt to complete the purchase or donation from the banner advertisement.

“We feel so proud to be the overall winner under the disruptive marketing category. I owe this award to the dedicated team at MediaPal who are bold and expressive with technology and our customers who believe in us and challenge us leading us to such innovations,” said MediaPal Co-founder and Chief Executive Maurice Juma.

The technology firm is winning the award barely a few weeks after it became the first African Ad technology company to be approved for Twitter Advertising by Twitter Global.

This means that MediaPal is able to build advanced tailored features for brands on top of Twitter audiences and the firm is fully integrated with Twitter Ads.

