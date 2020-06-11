×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

The jet-set Kenyan who’s a big-time landlord in Poland

By Jayne Rose Gacheri | December 8th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Slawek Muturi, Kenyan-Polish Business Mogul and global traveller with some of his passports. Picture captured against the backdrop of world map showing the countries he has visited.

At their prime, they shunned full-time work to live their dreams according to their script. Through savings, they invested in rental apartments as a gateway to their financial freedom.

They have made it big and now use the income to drive their lives’ agenda.

These are Polish investors, whose list is dominated by Slawek Muturi, a Kenyan-Polish entrepreneur.

In 2009, the 43-year-old was confident enough to quit his job. The income from his rental business guaranteed his income to live a decent life – thanks to his savings. Today, Mr Muturi is living his dream – supported by the income and benefits from his investment.

His pride is a firm he founded – Mzuri (Swahili for beautiful), a name he got from his late Kenyan uncle, Muriuki Mukiria. With over 100 rental apartments, Muturi has been able to pursue his lifetime passion for travelling.

He said real estate investment in Kenya is an admittedly competitive and expensive venture. He is, however, convinced it is still doable, especially with the removal of trade barriers.

“I had wanted to invest in Kenya because, after all, the first business lessons that I learned were from my entrepreneurial uncle, but because of the hostile business environment then, I opted for Poland,” he said.

Lower returns

He added that the prices of real estate properties in Kenya are much higher compared to Warsaw, and the rate of return lower, offering no incentives to the investor.

“A pension will not provide you with a dignified life in old age, and I urge Kenyans to stop deluding themselves but instead save to buy rental properties to benefit from returns,” Muturi said during a stopover in Nairobi recently. He was from Cape Town and was on his way to Sydney.

To him, it is terrifying to see the inefficiency of the government system that attempts to give retirees a comfortable life. Muturi embodies the famous presentation of a prosperous old-age retiree relaxing under a palm tree, though not through the Polish government’s pensions programme but through his own initiative.

He said despite Kenyans paying huge taxes like their Polish counterparts, after 40 years, they receive less than they need to sustain a retiree’s life.

“Let’s assume someone receives 2,100 zlotys (Sh55,000) a month – that is much more than most get, but it still does not give a retiree much room to live their best life.

“This is how I calculate it. If I put down 1,000 zlotys (Sh26,000), after 100 months (just over eight years), I could buy a studio apartment using my savings and a small loan, and rent it out.”

Muturi says by saving more and reinvesting rental earnings, in another 10 years, one could buy a second house.

“This means that after 30 years of work, one can rely on retirement earnings from the rentals for three or four apartments, and can bank on at least Sh104,000 a month.”

The road to 100 apartments

Muturi said acquiring his 100 apartments required discipline and tightening of the belt, skills he learned from his late Kenyan uncle.

His Kenyan father was a lecturer at Warsaw University, while his Polish mother worked for a local firm.

The entrepreneur said he learned about saving at an early age.

“When I got my salary of 7.2 million zlotys (Sh192 million) from the Arthur Andersen International consulting firm, after deducting expenses, I converted the rest into dollars ($22,000) and opened a foreign account,” he said.

He continued upping the savings with the increment of his earnings.

After a few years, Muturi could afford to buy a furnished studio apartment for $22,000 (Sh2.2 million) in the Warsaw city centre. He bought another flat from his savings and proceeds from the first lease. From then on, he was unstoppable.

Today, Mzuri manages 6,000 properties, making it one of the biggest real estate firms in Poland.

“A group of my friends, fans and readers of my books joined Mzuri, adding their properties to the pool,” explained the investor.

The 6,000 properties, he said, spread across major cities in Poland. Out of this pool, Muturi owns 100 apartments. The company has 60 partners and employs more than 200 staff.

Muturi said if he had remained a career corporate consultant, he would probably have risen to partner and lived in a fancy area code. He, however, chose to live local life and focuses on managing Mzuri and travelling.

“Retirement does not bother me now because back in 2009, I realised that I didn’t need to work to live,” he said.

At the time of this interview, Muturi was on a tour of the world’s 195 countries – for a second time.

He hopes to launch Mzuri in Kenya in 2021.

Related Topics
Slawek Muturi Kenyan-Polish Business Mogul
Share this story
Previous article
Is 2020 darkest year for retiring workers?
Next article
Kenya Power, please spare us the whining about solar

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc
SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

21 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

26 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

29 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

29 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills

The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills

Macharia Kamau 50 minutes ago
The State firms that are more debt than alive

The State firms that are more debt than alive
Dominic Omondi 50 minutes ago
Kenya Power, please spare us the whining about solar

Kenya Power, please spare us the whining about solar
XN Iraki 50 minutes ago
Senator’s brush with death after Nairobi date ends in ICU

Senator’s brush with death after Nairobi date ends in ICU
Paul Ogemba 50 minutes ago

More stories

SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc

By Awal Mohammed
SMEs hurt by VAT reverting 16pc

State grants licence extension to Tullow

By Macharia Kamau
State grants licence extension to Tullow

More forex, but the freefall of the Shilling continues

By Dominic Omondi
More forex, but the freefall of the Shilling continues

East African court suspends 25 per cent tax on imported glass bottles

By Everlyne Kwamboka
East African court suspends 25 per cent tax on imported glass bottles

The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills

By Macharia Kamau
The costly mix stoking up your fuel and electricity bills

Sh45 billion road will be ready on time despite corona hiatus

By Philip Mwakio
Sh45 billion road will be ready on time despite corona hiatus
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.