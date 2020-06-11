Photos: CS James Macharia launches Nairobi Commuter Rail to JKIA express service

CS James Macharia commissions the Nairobi Commuter Rail - JKIA Express Service which will serve users wishing to access the Airport using rail and road. [Brenda Kerubo, Standard]

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has launched a new railway link from the city center to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). CS James Macharia boarding the Nairobi Commuter Rail. [Brenda Kerubo, Standard]

The service launched on Monday morning will see Air travelers pay Sh500 to use diesel multiple unit trains from the Nairobi Railway Station all the way to JKIA.

The trip would take about 20 minutes. CS James Macharia (left) aboard the Nairobi Commuter Rail express to JKIA. [Brenda Kerubo, Standard]

Alternatively, a cheaper option of Sh140 but a longer route will see passengers connect from the Nairobi Railway Station to Embakasi Village Station and finally take the Bus Rapid Transit vehicles through the Airport South Road which has been dedicated to the Nairobi Commuter Rail Bus. Transport CS, James Macharia (left), Kenya Airports Authority General Manager for Security, Henry Ofulah (right) and Kenya Railways Managing Director, Philip Mainga (standing) aboard the Nairobi Commuter Rail express to JKIA.

[Brenda Kerubo, Standard]

Read More