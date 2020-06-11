State unveils Sh132b counties' post-Covid recovery plan

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the groundbreaking ceremony for the G47 Ugatuzi Tower in Hurlingham, Nairobi on Friday December 4, 2020. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday launched a three-year post-Covid-19 socio-economic recovery strategy for county governments.

The Sh132 billion recovery plan to be implemented in three years, prioritises agriculture, water and sanitisation, urban development and housing as anchor sectors that will help counties to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

Others are transport, tourism, health, education, social protection, and gender and youth

President Kenyatta also allied governors to focus their collective efforts in implementing the strategy, saying Kenyans are counting on them to deliver the country from the disruption brought about by the pandemic.

He told governors to exercise financial prudence when implementing the strategy and called on oversight agencies to monitor the funds’ usage. “These limited resources must be utilised strictly for the purposes of elevating our nation. They must be used faithfully, and with utmost transparency and accountability,” he said.

He said the strategy is expected to drive real growth and economic rebound in the counties as the national government rolls out similar initiatives aimed at reviving the economy.

Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said the strategy’s financing will largely be drawn from county budgets, supplemented by resources from development partners.

The head of State also commissioned the construction of the 50-storey G47 Ugatuzi Tower.