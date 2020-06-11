×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KRA misses tax revenue target by Sh186.3 billion

By Dominic Omondi | December 7th 2020 at 08:33:00 GMT +0300

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) missed its tax collection target by Sh186.3 billion since March when the country reported its first case of Coronavirus.

Commissioner General for KRA Githii Mburu said the taxman collected Sh1.09 trillion against a target of Sh1.28 trillion in the eight months to November.

Besides, a tough business environment occasioned by the adverse effects of Covid-19, the poor tax collection was also due to the decision by the government to offer tax reliefs to citizens, which saw KRA forego Sh65 billion.

"It is important to note that, during the 48th East African Revenue Authorities Commissioner General's meeting held on November 11, 2020, it was established that, within the greater East African region, it is only Kenya that took the bold step of cushioning its citizens from the debilitating negative impact of Covid-19 by temporarily reducing tax rates," said Mbithi in an advertisement.

However, with the government keen on stimulating the economy through its Sh930 billion post covid-19 economic recovery strategy, President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration has decided to end these tax reliefs.

Read More

As a result, resident corporate tax paid by big businesses will revert to 30 per cent from 25 per cent, the same will be the case for Pay-As-You-Eearn (PAYE). But those earning Sh24,000 and below will continue enjoying a 100 per cent waiver.

Turnover tax, which is deducted from monthly sales for small businesses will also be retained at one per cent in what is aimed at supporting micro, small and medium enterprises.

Value Added Tax (VAT) which is levied on every sale of goods and services will revert to the standard 16 per cent from 14 per cent.

"The reversal of the tax rate measures will enable the government to find the Post-Covid Economic Recovery Strategy. It will also empower the State to pursue its fiscal consolidation measures to ensure that the public debt position remains sustainable," said Githii.

As part of Kenya's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government is expected to increase tax collection as a condition for receiving a Sh250 billion debt.

This is aimed at reducing the country's debt vulnerabilities, with Kenya's risk to debt default now categorised as "high" by the IMF and the World Bank. Kenya's debt is expected to hit Sh8.4 trillion, which would push the ratio of debt to gross domestic product (GDP) to over 76 per cent. It might be worse considering forecasters expect the economy to shrink.

Another condition for the IMF loan is the restructuring of the loss-making State-owned enterprises, which might result in job cuts.

Treasury said the Sh929.5 billion war chest will help reboot the economy by investing in areas that would enable businesses to thrive and create jobs.

The amount is separate to the Sh2.7 trillion budget set for the current financial year. The new funds will direct money towards social protection, particularly to vulnerable groups like orphans, and the elderly, healthcare and transport.

The cash will also be used to hire more teachers, purchase desks, upgrade ICT and internet in universities. Civil servants will also start paying pensions.

[email protected]   

Related Topics
KRA Tax Relief Tax Break Kenya Revenue Authority
Share this story
Previous article
Ghana votes as candidates pitch route out of economic crisis
Next article
Britain gets ready for rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenya races closer to the red line as debt hits Sh8.4 trillion
Kenya races closer to the red line as debt hits Sh8.4 trillion

LATEST STORIES

Do you have an overactive bladder?
Do you have an overactive bladder?

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

20 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

26 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

28 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

28 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Do you have an overactive bladder?

Do you have an overactive bladder?
Nancy Nzalambi 12 minutes ago
The vaginal ring that can prevent HIV infection

The vaginal ring that can prevent HIV infection
Killiad Sinide 42 minutes ago
Ruto's road to Damascus

Ruto's road to Damascus
Nzau Musau 9 hours ago
Thousands of children sent away from charitable homes

Thousands of children sent away from charitable homes
Mercy Adhiambo 9 hours ago

More stories

State unveils Sh132b counties' post-Covid recovery plan

By Xinhua
State unveils Sh132b counties' post-Covid recovery plan

Transport agencies team up to foster safety in African airlines

By Joe Ombuor
Transport agencies team up to foster safety in African airlines

Importers defy ban by flooding market with illegal sugar

By Macharia Kamau
Importers defy ban by flooding market with illegal sugar

Report: Banks should ease services access to people with disabilities

By Wainaina Wambu
Report: Banks should ease services access to people with disabilities

GM recalls 7 million cars globally

By Agency
GM recalls 7 million cars globally

Car importers call for waiver to clear stock stuck abroad

By Joackim Bwana
Car importers call for waiver to clear stock stuck abroad
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.