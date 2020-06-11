×
Global digital differences call for more collaboration

By David Ohenga | December 6th 2020 at 08:03:59 GMT +0300

David Ohenga, reclaim Africa's space in technology world

In 1974, Daniel Bell wrote a book, The Coming of the Post-Industrial Society, in which he predicted a new era that would replace the industrial revolution.

The new period is here with us, the information technology era.

The emergence of things such as cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence is bound to change lifestyles, warfare tactics, business structures, health care, trade and commerce. The world is now being treated to a 'race to be first' in the innovation, adaptation and use of the above features, a competition that has now emerged to be between America and China.

Across the world, technology companies have been investing in extensive studies, research and innovations. The potential the innovations have for humanity is immeasurable. An initiative to have global co-operation in developing protocols that will help technology companies and states work in a safe space for the good of humanity is ripe. 

As it stands now, states and technology companies have adopted a policy of unilateralism, primarily based on fears that sharing data and innovations can lead to exposure and exploitation of one’s population and pose a threat to national security.

Secondly, the competitive spirit between states and technology companies is also a key contributor to this position. We need to look at the impact unilateralism is having on the global development and co-operation in the technology world.

It is not in doubt that the concern surrounding national security and collection of personal data is valid. The question we should thus be asking ourselves is, what is the right thing to do now? Should we let the fear limit the massive potential global co-operation around this subject would bring to humanity?

Should we adopt a collaborative attitude towards developing protocols and legislation for the safe use and exchange of technological innovations and data across the globe?

Recently, at an international symposium dubbed 'Seizing Digital Opportunities for Cooperation and Development', the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi proposed a collaborative approach towards addressing the questions around data security. 

His proposed guidelines included opposition to mass surveillance; respect of state sovereignty and data security laws; development of products that do not have a 'backdoor' system for purposes of illegally obtaining user data; control and manipulation of users and, most importantly; digital security initiatives should be based on facts and the law but not politics, double standards and malicious slandering.

This is a bold initiative by China, which should be embraced by states. If states work hand in hand to develop protocols surrounding technology development and exchange of data safely along the above proposed lines with honesty and reciprocity then the global technology wars should not be as ‘vicious and crude’ as they are now.

States need to intensify pragmatic co-operation, develop mutual trust and deepen collaboration rather than pursuing unilateralism.  

In developing and progressing the conversation, Africa should not be left out. We remain the biggest untapped market for the technology companies. We should hence leverage on this and render our voice to the conversation.

With the signing of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement which came into force on May 30, 2019, the continent is being collapsed into one huge market with less trade barriers. It is just a matter of time before the conversation around data security and use of innovations finds its way into our boardrooms.

-The writer is an advocate

 

