Report: Banks should ease services access to people with disabilities

Central Bank of Kenya Headquarter (PHOTO: FILE)

Banks should identify customers with disabilities for engagement when developing products and services, a new report recommends.

The Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Pilot Project Report by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) further asked lenders to develop an "accessibility roadmap" to ensure that their PWDs customers have access to banking halls and digital services.

“Banks should ensure that all banking areas are accessible through ramps, lower ATMs or counters,” said the report that was also done in partnership with seven local banks.

The report, which found out that bank staff care about customers with disabilities and make extra efforts to assist them, insisted that relevant branch officials should be trained on how to handle PWDs.

"About half of the employees who were interviewed had received training on assisting customers with disabilities. Employees believe they are personally effective at assisting customers with disabilities, which could reflect overconfidence,” said the report.

Read More

The report further urged for inclusive banking industry policies that incorporated PWDs.

"Banks should have policies in place that will transition their banking services and technologies to full inclusiveness to persons with disability, including adherence with internationally-recognised best practice accessibility standards,” said the report.

It also recommended that banks issue automated teller machines (ATM) cards to all customers living with disabilities.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

“All banks should immediately issue ATM cards to all customers with disabilities who want them, including customers with visual impairment, and make ATMs accessible to all customers, including those with visual and mobility impairments."