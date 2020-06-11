×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Report: Banks should ease services access to people with disabilities

By Wainaina Wambu | December 6th 2020 at 07:38:30 GMT +0300

Central Bank of Kenya Headquarter (PHOTO: FILE)

Banks should identify customers with disabilities for engagement when developing products and services, a new report recommends.

The Persons with Disabilities (PWD) Pilot Project Report by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) further asked lenders to develop an "accessibility roadmap" to ensure that their PWDs customers have access to banking halls and digital services.

“Banks should ensure that all banking areas are accessible through ramps, lower ATMs or counters,” said the report that was also done in partnership with seven local banks.

The report, which found out that bank staff care about customers with disabilities and make extra efforts to assist them, insisted that relevant branch officials should be trained on how to handle PWDs.

"About half of the employees who were interviewed had received training on assisting customers with disabilities. Employees believe they are personally effective at assisting customers with disabilities, which could reflect overconfidence,” said the report.

Read More

The report further urged for inclusive banking industry policies that incorporated PWDs.

"Banks should have policies in place that will transition their banking services and technologies to full inclusiveness to persons with disability, including adherence with internationally-recognised best practice accessibility standards,” said the report.

It also recommended that banks issue automated teller machines (ATM) cards to all customers living with disabilities.

“All banks should immediately issue ATM cards to all customers with disabilities who want them, including customers with visual impairment, and make ATMs accessible to all customers, including those with visual and mobility impairments."

Related Topics
ATM Kenya Bankers Association Central Bank of Kenya
Share this story
Previous article
Mbappe scores 100th goal for PSG in 3-1 win at Montpellier
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Surgeon’s scalpel needed more than politician’s axe
Surgeon’s scalpel needed more than politician’s axe

LATEST STORIES

Report: Banks should ease services access to people with disabilities
Report: Banks should ease services access to people with disabilities

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

19 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

25 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

27 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

27 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Ruto game plan on BBI

Ruto game plan on BBI
Jacob Ngetich 52 minutes ago
Five workout mistakes holding you back

Five workout mistakes holding you back
Ferdinand Mwongela 7 hours ago
Umoja III Estate: A tale of three Khan brothers, greed & criminal gangs

Umoja III Estate: A tale of three Khan brothers, greed & criminal gangs
Hudson Gumbihi 19 hours ago
Women looking for love online fall for criminals

Women looking for love online fall for criminals
Kamore Maina 22 hours ago

More stories

GM recalls 7 million cars globally

By Agency
GM recalls 7 million cars globally

Car importers call for waiver to clear stock stuck abroad

By Joackim Bwana
Car importers call for waiver to clear stock stuck abroad

Troubled Amaco Insurance fights to stay a float

By Wainaina Wambu
Troubled Amaco Insurance fights to stay a float

Register your crops, cows to secure loans

By Macharia Kamau
Register your crops, cows to secure loans

Coca-Cola wins Sh516m tax case

By Kamau Muthoni
Coca-Cola wins Sh516m tax case

Local contractors starved of jobs as foreign firms reap big

By Wainaina Wambu
Local contractors starved of jobs as foreign firms reap big
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.