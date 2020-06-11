×
EPRA regulations must make solar power safe for all

By Anne Wacera | December 5th 2020 at 09:00:00 GMT +0300

There has been a raging debate on the draft Energy (Solar Photovoltaic Systems) Regulations 2020 proposed by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) which seek to streamline manufacture, importation, installation and maintenance of solar components and systems.

On the outset, it has been understood that these regulations are meant to make consumers stick to expensive and unreliable national power grid. As a consumer, I can understand why we are on the edge – the unpleasant encounters with Kenya Power on high bills and unreliable power supply.

However, as a professional in the sector, I’d like to point out that the claims that the draft regulations aim at strangling the sector are founded on sensationalism and are as misleading as the narrative that using solar power is expensive. The 2020 draft regulations are meant to update the 2012 regulations, a process that started in 2018. Simply put, these regulations have been in existence since 2012 and must be updated given the current state of the industry.

How do I know? Well, the things that concern you as you seek to purchase and install solar equipment, are of interest to me and my research partner. In 2019, we decided to find out what those things are, so we travelled to my home county of Trans Nzoia to see for ourselves. In Kitale, we easily found and bought a counterfeit solar power kit at Sh500 after bargaining from Sh800. Later, we bought an original one at Sh700 from elsewhere. For three weeks, we talked to women groups, church groups, bodaboda riders and dairy farmers, and showed them the counterfeit and the original.

Few could tell the difference, meaning most of them wouldn’t purchase the right product. The reality is that most of these products aren’t sold next to each other. Original solar kits are mostly found in formal shops in towns like Kitale while counterfeits are sold in roadside stalls and electrical shops in rural areas and are thus, easily accessible.

In our case, we called the company’s offices in Nairobi to track down the original product. Sadly and as we found out, some people, such as civil servants in the energy sector, who should know the difference, had no idea too. So, many people buy the counterfeit thinking they have the original. We also found households that had failed solar kits which lasted for less than four months, instead of the expected two years. Besides the financial losses, Kenya’s e-waste collection infrastructure is almost non-existent outside Nairobi thus e-waste from failed products is disposed of in pit latrines, in farms or used as toys by children.

To curb this menace, the draft EPRA regulations mandate compliance to Kenyan solar standards developed by KEBS and set fines to deter non-compliance. Besides the solar kits I’ve talked about, the Kenyan household solar market also has component-based solar (CBS). Solar kits are bought attached to their own loads (such as bulbs and TVs) and sometimes have a phone’s charging port. You can’t plug your existing loads into kits and shouldn’t try. For this reason, some people opt for CBS, where the components (solar panel, batteries, charge controller, inverter, cables), are “sized” to fit their loads.

In the draft regulations, household solar falls under Class SPW1 (minimum KCPE) and SPW2 (minimum KCSE) and the regulations allow an individual to upgrade from one class to the other. I don’t agree with everything in the draft regulations. For example, professional indemnity requirements should be explained.

Outside the regulations, there are concerns about the enforcement capacity of KEBS and EPRA. Both seem to have a relatively small number of engineers compared to what’s needed. Kenya also has limited laboratory infrastructure compared to what’s needed for effective market surveillance. There’s also a need to ensure the availability of training centres, especially in rural communities. The regulations should also be introduced in a phased manner in consultation with all stakeholders.

-The writer is an electrical engineer and quality and standards expert on solar and electrical appliances.

