×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Pension contributions drop by Sh2 billion

By Awal Mohammed | December 3rd 2020 at 16:46:34 GMT +0300

The pension industry is expected to lose Sh2 billion in contributions as the coronavirus continues to hurt the economy.

This is according to the financial stability report for 2020 that was released on Thursday which comprises reports from all state regulators in the financial industry.

“Pensions industry is therefore projected to lose about Sh. 1.78 billion in contributions, eroding pension’s assets considering the foregone investment income realizable from the contributions,” read the report in part.

The report comes a few months after an industry analysis by fund administrator Zamara showed that retirement schemes’ returns recovered in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a negative position seen in the first quarter of 2019.

Read More

The quarter two recovery was attributed to a good performance from equities and offshore investments.
When the virus docked Kenyan shores suspension of pension contributions was among the first cost-cutting measures taken by employers in a bid to trim their payroll expenses.

At a low penetration of 20 per cent in both the formal and informal sectors, the Kenyan pension industry is set to dip further with gains in membership rolled back.

The report shows that a bulk of employers had applied to be exempted from paying pension contributions of their employees.
Data at the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) show that the suspensions applied by firms vary, with some stretching up to nine months.

“A total of 83 employers participating in 43 retirement benefits schemes had applied for suspension of contributions owing to the effects of the pandemic,” the report reads.

The expected decline in the sector puts a strain on a sector that had posted positive growth in the last two years.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Retirement Benefits Authority Zamara Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Indian teacher wins Sh111m and gives half away
Next article
Dollar stores thrive in pandemic, but hold back forecasts

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19: Americans warned against traveling to Kenya
Covid-19: Americans warned against traveling to Kenya

LATEST STORIES

Dollar stores thrive in pandemic, but hold back forecasts
Dollar stores thrive in pandemic, but hold back forecasts

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

17 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

22 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

25 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

25 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How smart tech can control your home

How smart tech can control your home
Winnie Makena 3 hours ago
Why low cost housing is a rich option for developers

Why low cost housing is a rich option for developers
Peter Theuri 5 hours ago
What's in a name? The big battle for SportPesa brand

What's in a name? The big battle for SportPesa brand
Dominic Omondi 16 hours ago
Why selling hard work to youth is so difficult

Why selling hard work to youth is so difficult
Kalangi Kiambati 17 hours ago

More stories

Dollar stores thrive in pandemic, but hold back forecasts

By Reuters
Dollar stores thrive in pandemic, but hold back forecasts

Market jitters over shilling six-month losing streak

By Dominic Omondi
Market jitters over shilling six-month losing streak

Increase resource allocation for TVET institutions

By KAM – SPONSORED CONTENT
Increase resource allocation for TVET institutions

Pet sitting cats and dogs now a well paying career

By Mercy Adhiambo
Pet sitting cats and dogs now a well paying career

Women urged to venture into manufacturing

By KAM – SPONSORED CONTENT
Women urged to venture into manufacturing

Judiciary revenue drops as Covid-19 bites

By Frankline Sunday
Judiciary revenue drops as Covid-19 bites
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.