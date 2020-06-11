×
Amazon in talks to buy podcast firm Wondery: WSJ

By Reuters | December 3rd 2020 at 11:50:05 GMT +0300

Amazon.com Inc is in talks to buy podcast startup Wondery with a valuation of over $300 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

Deal talks are ongoing and negotiations could still fall apart, the report said

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that both Apple Inc and Sony Music Entertainment have held talks about potentially buying Wondery, which is seeking $300 million to $400 million in a possible sale.

Amazon and Wondery did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Related Topics
Amazon Sony Music Entertainment
