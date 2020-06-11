×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Coca-Cola tears into plaintiffs evidence in bad soda case

By Ignatius Odanga | December 3rd 2020 at 02:00:00 GMT +0300

Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Central, East and West Africa Limited have poked holes in evidence adduced in court in a case where 60 residents of Busia have sued for damages after allegedly drinking contaminated sodas between 2011 and 2014.

In their written submissions dated November 30, the two companies argued that the plaintiffs’ witnesses failed to prove that they suffered harm after drinking the soft drinks.

The defendants stated that their accusers and prosecution witnesses gave inconsistent evidence before the court. The Coca-Cola Company is the first defendant, Coca-Cola Central, East and West Africa Ltd is the second defendant while Equator Bottlers is the third defendant.

The case against the companies was filed on September 25, 2014 by Zablon Barasa, Richard Bwire and Stephen Serulo on behalf of 57 other complainants.

Through Kaplan and Stratton Advocates, the 1st and 2nd defendants told Busia High Court Judge Kiarie Waweru that the plaintiffs’ claims were speculative and their case has no merit.

Read More

“All the plaintiffs and witnesses ate various foodstuffs and drinks on the dates or near the dates they claim to have allegedly drank the soft drinks they claim caused them injury. It is impossible for the court to conclude that the alleged consumption of the soft drinks is what caused them harm,” they submitted.

Equator Bottlers, through Anjarwalla and Khanna LLP Advocates, argued that none of the contents of the soda bottles underwent independent microbiological or chemical analysis. The Kenya Bureau of Standards, the court heard, only conducted a visual inspection of the unopened bottles.

The plaintiffs, who claim they suffered from abdominal pains, vomiting, general body malaise and passage of loose stools, have asked the court for Sh750,000 each in general damages. Justice Kiarie will deliver his ruling on January 27.

Related Topics
Coca-cola Soda Bad soda
Share this story
Previous article
Survivors of Nigeria massacre recount a tale of horror
Next article
Governors want wider road to boost business at depot

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

‘Sausage mbili soda moja’ is the new norm, says Kagwe
‘Sausage mbili soda moja’ is the new norm, says Kagwe

LATEST STORIES

Sportpesa: Billion-dollar name at the heart of major legal battle
Sportpesa: Billion-dollar name at the heart of major legal battle

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

16 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

22 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

24 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

24 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What's in a name? The big battle for SportPesa brand

What's in a name? The big battle for SportPesa brand
Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
Why selling hard work to youth is so difficult

Why selling hard work to youth is so difficult
Kalangi Kiambati 8 hours ago
Managing your career in uncertain times

Managing your career in uncertain times
Hustle Team 16 hours ago
How to effectively drive away your customers

How to effectively drive away your customers
Peter Theuri 17 hours ago

More stories

Row over Somali polls delays reopening of miraa market

By Phares Mutembei
Row over Somali polls delays reopening of miraa market

Governors want wider road to boost business at depot

By Antony Gitonga
Governors want wider road to boost business at depot

Hope for tea farmers as MPs pass new law

By Wainaina Ndung'u
Hope for tea farmers as MPs pass new law

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

By Reuters
Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

Hope as parliament finally approves Tea Bill

By Wainaina Ndung'u
Hope as parliament finally approves Tea Bill

Delegates gloomy as final fish talks open at WTO

By Reuters
Delegates gloomy as final fish talks open at WTO
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.