×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Row over Somali polls delays reopening of miraa market

By Phares Mutembei | December 3rd 2020 at 03:00:00 GMT +0300

 

Bundles of Miraa on display. [Courtesy]

The continued closure of the miraa market in Somalia has hurt thousands of people financially, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has said.

According to Kiraitu, export restrictions to the high-value market have wreaked havoc on the livelihoods of nearly 700,000 Igembe residents, and thousands who depend on the crop in Meru and other areas.

Speaking when he held talks with a 100-member ad-hoc committee working on issues affecting the crop, Kiraitu said Kenya has started negotiations with the Somali Government.

"We understand there is a diplomatic hitch. There are allegations by Somalia officials that the Kenya Government is interfering with elections in Somalia. We have talked with our government officials and they are surprised by those allegations. They said they have not interfered in any way with the elections. We are waiting for the issue to be resolved diplomatically,” he said.

Read More

Kiraitu expressed optimism that the dispute will be resolved amicably. "We firmly believe that this market will be finally opened. This is just a small pothole on our journey. We are going to get there."

Meru leaders had met Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on November 1 to discuss when Somalia would allow miraa imports. A 14-day target that was agreed on was complicated by the diplomatic spat.

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu said they had made progress following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s intervention.

“The whole of Meru is affected. Income from miraa sustains many and supports the local economy. Many cannot raise fees and buy food,” Ntuchiu said. 

Related Topics
Miraa market Governor Kiraitu Murungi CS Fred Matiang'i
Share this story
Previous article
Police raid a 'church' nab 201 suspected MRC members
Next article
Trump openly floats idea of 2024 White House run

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Keep off miraa market debate, CS Munya tells DP Ruto
Keep off miraa market debate, CS Munya tells DP Ruto

LATEST STORIES

Sportpesa: Billion-dollar name at the heart of major legal battle
Sportpesa: Billion-dollar name at the heart of major legal battle

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

16 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

22 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

24 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

24 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What's in a name? The big battle for SportPesa brand

What's in a name? The big battle for SportPesa brand
Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
Why selling hard work to youth is so difficult

Why selling hard work to youth is so difficult
Kalangi Kiambati 8 hours ago
Managing your career in uncertain times

Managing your career in uncertain times
Hustle Team 16 hours ago
How to effectively drive away your customers

How to effectively drive away your customers
Peter Theuri 17 hours ago

More stories

Governors want wider road to boost business at depot

By Antony Gitonga
Governors want wider road to boost business at depot

Hope for tea farmers as MPs pass new law

By Wainaina Ndung'u
Hope for tea farmers as MPs pass new law

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

By Reuters
Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

Hope as parliament finally approves Tea Bill

By Wainaina Ndung'u
Hope as parliament finally approves Tea Bill

Delegates gloomy as final fish talks open at WTO

By Reuters
Delegates gloomy as final fish talks open at WTO

Pandemic fills ranks of extreme poverty worldwide

By Reuters
Pandemic fills ranks of extreme poverty worldwide
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.