×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Managing your career in uncertain times

By Hustle Team | December 2nd 2020 at 15:30:00 GMT +0300

In 2016, a survey of the 31-45 age bracket focused on how employees deal with workplace pressure and uncertainty. Over 60 per cent of respondents said their retirement plan constituted an already existing side hustle. An additional 18 per cent expressed desire to start something on the side to cushion themselves from the uncertainty of the workplace.

Managing one’s career is especially important during uncertain times. So how do you navigate difficult times and is the only contingency plan to reducing effects of uncertainty creating a side hustle?

For most people, when they anticipate bad news the temptation to slow down and not ruffle the status quo is strong. It is almost as if we are inadvertently internalising the fear, assuming that things will get so bad that fighting it is a waste of time. But this is the wrong approach. As with most things, once uncertain times end and the economy starts to pick up, are you going to still be relevant or will you be forgotten along with everyone who chose to take a back seat to actively managing their career?  

Think about it this way - if you continue to build your brand and look for opportunities regardless of downturns in the economy, you are more likely to be top of mind when organisations are ready to resume hiring or internal investments.

Calculated risks

Read More

This may sound like counter intuitive advice but it is actually quite relevant, with a caveat - the risks you take have got to be calculated.

During times of uncertainty and economic downturns, most people start to stockpile everything they can, especially cash. Both organisations and individuals reduce their spending to absolutely essential purchases. Therefore, if an opportunity for a business or investment comes up, the competition is lower. However, remember this means you should do your due diligence twice as much as usual and with even more keenness.

Another approach is to share risks by looking for like-minded people with whom you can pool resources - shared risks and shared rewards.

Continually build your brand

Margie Warrell, author of Brave, recommends that employees continue to focus on building their individual brands, even during uncertain times. Authoring articles, self-publishing on professional networking sites and speaking at conferences are a few things you can do that will not cost you a lot but that will increase your visibility and expand the sphere of influence.

Upskilling

During this time, Jen Fraham at Conversations of Change recommends that employees have their finger on the pulse of what is going on in their industry and their company. If say, your competitors in the industry have started scaling back on operations then it would be naïve to think your organisation will escape completely unscathed.

This presents an opportunity for you - can you identify skills missing in your industry or organisation that are relevant both during and after the downturn? When you interact with your networks, one of the main things you should explore is these gaps and if there’s a way to up skill in these areas.

While reaching out to and renewing your networks, also find out what other exciting opportunities there are outside of your organisation. Find people whose careers you admire and find out how they cope when the path in front of them is unclear. This person could also help you work through the various ‘what if’ scenarios that you may need to consider as options emerge.

Safety net

This year, we have seen many businesses scale back on one area of their operations to save on costs and increase their chances of crossing over into 2021 as a going concern. If you are employed, you always have to think of how you would tackle the worst case scenario. If you get caught up in downsizing or retrenchment, do you have a nest egg that you can count on to keep you afloat while you look for a job?

This is especially relevant if you have dependents.

Stress and pressure

Everyone has a different coping mechanism as regards stress and pressure. One journal of organisational psychology reported that the fear of losing your job can be more harmful to your health than the actual loss. Because this situation comes with a high degree of helplessness, one of the best things you can do for yourself is to explore the question ‘what more can I do within the constraints I’m facing?’ First and foremost is to identify which factors are within your control, which ones are not and most importantly, the difference between the two.

Find out what helps you cope better during stressful times and start doing it.  

[email protected]   

Related Topics
Career tips Jobs Career Growth Hustle
Share this story
Previous article
INTERPOL warns of crime threat to Covid-19 vaccines
Next article
Manufacturers move to ease goods clearance at points of entry

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How I started a multinational without college education
How I started a multinational without college education

LATEST STORIES

Managing your career in uncertain times
Managing your career in uncertain times

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

15 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

21 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

23 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

24 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Managing your career in uncertain times

Managing your career in uncertain times
Hustle Team 14 minutes ago
How to effectively drive away your customers

How to effectively drive away your customers
Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
A Covid year, but we raised Sh210 million capital

A Covid year, but we raised Sh210 million capital
Winnie Makena 4 hours ago
I quit my job to compete with former employer

I quit my job to compete with former employer
Peter Muiruri 8 hours ago

More stories

How to effectively drive away your customers

By Peter Theuri
How to effectively drive away your customers

I quit my job to compete with former employer

By Peter Muiruri
I quit my job to compete with former employer

I dropped medicine for a shovel and cement

By Awal Mohammed
I dropped medicine for a shovel and cement

5 key ways to grow your career

By Hustle Team
5 key ways to grow your career

Before you invest in real estate...

By Peter Muiruri
Before you invest in real estate...

6 ways start-ups reduce their profit margins

By Gardy Chacha
6 ways start-ups reduce their profit margins
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.