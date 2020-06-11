×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Interview: Media play important role in BRICS cooperation, says president of Brazil's CMA Group

By Xinhua | December 2nd 2020 at 10:50:59 GMT +0300

 

Media outlets play a key role in strengthening cooperation between BRICS countries, said the chief of Brazil's financial and agricultural information provider CMA Group.

Correctly ascertaining news of the social and economic activities of the BRICS countries and disseminating that reliable information can help people in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa expand the understanding of each other, CMA President Jose Juan Sanchez said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

“We are always willing to collaborate with other BRICS media outlets through the exchange of content from these markets," Sanchez said on the eve of the presidium meeting of the fifth BRICS Media Forum, which will kick off on Monday via video link.

Since the launch of the BRICS media platform in 2015, media cooperation among members has continued to deepen through high-level forums, exchanges and joint reporting.

Read More

"Having the possibility to disclose content that is provided by reliable sources such as the vehicles that are part of the BRICS is a resource with high added value in the view of the CMA Group," he added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the press in BRICS countries has the important mission of investigating and reporting on development and measures to combat the pandemic, Sanchez said.

Seeing that the on-the-ground journalism has been compromised due to the pandemic, he suggests journalistic training programs be conducted virtually.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
COVID-19 BRICS CMA Group
Share this story
Previous article
Court to rule on bail requests for Migori Speaker Boaz, 14 others
Next article
A Covid year, but we raised Sh210 million capital

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

CDF projects stall over cash crunch
CDF projects stall over cash crunch

LATEST STORIES

A Covid year, but we raised Sh210 million capital
A Covid year, but we raised Sh210 million capital

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

15 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

21 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

23 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

23 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

A Covid year, but we raised Sh210 million capital

A Covid year, but we raised Sh210 million capital
Winnie Makena 8 minutes ago
I quit my job to compete with former employer

I quit my job to compete with former employer
Peter Muiruri 3 hours ago
Italian nun who died 100 years ago on journey to sainthood

Italian nun who died 100 years ago on journey to sainthood
Phares Mutembei 4 hours ago
Henry Rotich: I was fixed

Henry Rotich: I was fixed
Kamau Muthoni 11 hours ago

More stories

Family firms fight to survive virus hit

By Kamau Macharia
Family firms fight to survive virus hit

CMA to review investment schemes rules

By Andrew Watila
CMA to review investment schemes rules

CMA to review Collective Investment Schemes rules

By Sara Okuoro
CMA to review Collective Investment Schemes rules

UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated

By Reuters
UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated

I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

By Peter Theuri
I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

Majority shareholders support BOC Kenya acquisition

By Standard Reporter
Majority shareholders support BOC Kenya acquisition
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.