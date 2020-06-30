×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CMA to review Collective Investment Schemes Regulations in response to market dynamics

By Sara Okuoro | December 1st 2020 at 14:15:38 GMT +0300

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA), with the support of FSD Africa, has hired a consultant to review the Capital Markets (Collective Investment Schemes - CIS) Regulations, 2001 to make them responsive to market dynamics.

CMA Chief Executive Wyckliffe Shamiah (pictured) said the review is designed to address stakeholders’ concerns with the current framework. It will facilitate the development of a robust asset management sector. "Putting in place a robust legal framework will spur interest and participation by investors in Collective Investment Schemes," said Shamiah.

The plan projected assets under CISs to increase from Sh40 billion in January 2014 to Sh132 billion in 2020 and to Sh220 billion in 2023.

As of 30 June 2020, they were at Sh88.1 billion.

Read More

The growth projections have been slowed down largely by the effects of Coronavirus pandemic that affected most sectors of the economy.

The review of the Regulations follows the issuance of the new Guidance to Fund Managers of CISs on Valuation, Performance Measurement and Reporting Guidance by CMA in September 2020.

The Guidance, which takes effect on 1 January 2021, is expected to entrench international best practice in the capital markets by standardising investment performance measurement and presentation by collective investment schemes.

Under the Guidance, fund managers will be required to establish comprehensive, documented investment policies and procedures to govern the valuation of assets held by a CIS. The policies will identify the methodologies that will be used for valuing each type of asset and will clearly indicate how performance will be calculated, measured and presented.

Fund managers will also be required to have policies and procedures in place to detect, prevent and correct pricing errors that result in material harm to CIS investors. As well as provide performance measurement reports to the Authority and all existing and prospective investors, within 21 days after the end of each quarter.

The Guidance is aligned to the Principles for the Valuation of Collective Investment Schemes by the International Organization for Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and are aligned to the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS). 

Related Topics
CMA CIS Collective Investment Schemes Wyckliffe Shamiah FSD Africa Capital Markets Authority
Share this story
Previous article
Man United boss Solskjaer sends warning to Cavani
Next article
President Uhuru calls Joe Biden weeks after his election

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Pope installs new cardinals, including first African-American
Pope installs new cardinals, including first African-American

LATEST STORIES

CMA to review investment schemes rules
CMA to review investment schemes rules

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

14 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

20 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

22 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

23 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff
Macharia Kamau 6 hours ago
Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections

Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections
Augustine Oduor 6 hours ago
Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ng’etich 7 hours ago
My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB

My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB
Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago

More stories

CMA to review investment schemes rules

By Andrew Watila
CMA to review investment schemes rules

UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated

By Reuters
UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated

I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

By Peter Theuri
I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

Majority shareholders support BOC Kenya acquisition

By Standard Reporter
Majority shareholders support BOC Kenya acquisition

Kenya obtains two-year sugar safeguard extension

By Standard Reporter
Kenya obtains two-year sugar safeguard extension

KQ resumes direct flights to America

By Peter Theuri
KQ resumes direct flights to America
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.