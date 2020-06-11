×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UK retailer Debenhams to be liquidated

By Reuters | December 1st 2020 at 13:25:35 GMT +0300

Debenhams store

British department store retailer Debenhams is to be liquidated after failing to find a buyer, administrators FRP Advisory said on Tuesday.

It said it would start a wind-down of Debenhams, whilst continuing to seek offers for all or parts of the business.

The collapse of Debenhams, which trades from 124 UK stores and employs 12,000, came a day after Philip Green’s Arcadia fashion group entered administration, threatening about 13,000 jobs.

“Given the current trading environment and the likely prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the outlook for a restructured operation is highly uncertain,” FRP said.

“The administrators have therefore regretfully concluded that they should commence a wind-down of Debenhams UK, whilst continuing to seek offers for all or parts of the business.”

Read More

FRP said Debenhams will continue to trade through its UK stores and online to clear its current and contracted stocks.

“On conclusion of this process, if no alternative offers have been received, the UK operations will close.”

Related Topics
Debenhams Liquidation
Share this story
Previous article
Lukoye Atwoli lands another duty
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

High Court gives nod to Karuturi liquidation
High Court gives nod to Karuturi liquidation

LATEST STORIES

Maradona’s final heartbreaking message about youngest son hours before death
Maradona’s final heartbreaking message about youngest son hours before death

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

14 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

20 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

22 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

22 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff
Macharia Kamau 4 hours ago
Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections

Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections
Augustine Oduor 4 hours ago
Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ng’etich 5 hours ago
My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB

My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB
Dominic Omondi 5 hours ago

More stories

I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

By Peter Theuri
I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

Majority shareholders support BOC Kenya acquisition

By Standard Reporter
Majority shareholders support BOC Kenya acquisition

Kenya obtains two-year sugar safeguard extension

By Standard Reporter
Kenya obtains two-year sugar safeguard extension

Sh60b Nairobi expressway to be completed early

By Macharia Kamau
Sh60b Nairobi expressway to be completed early

Firm exports 800k vaccine syringes for Nigeria trials

By Philip Mwakio
Firm exports 800k vaccine syringes for Nigeria trials

NSE lifts Nairobi Business Ventures shares suspension

By Wainaina Wambu
NSE lifts Nairobi Business Ventures shares suspension
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.