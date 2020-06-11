×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Comesa grants Kenya two-year sugar safeguard extension

By Standard Reporter | December 1st 2020 at 10:42:32 GMT +0300

Agriculture CS Peter Munya (PHOTO: FILE)

Kenya has been granted a two-year extension of the sugar safeguard beginning March 2021 to February 2023

COMESA Council of Ministers urged Kenya to share the modalities used in calculating the projected sugar deficit with the other Member States.

Kenya had made a presentation of the sugar safeguard implementation progress through the COMESA technical committees and requested a two years extension after the current one lapses in February 2021.

In its decision, the Council urged Kenya to give priority to COMESA originating sugar noting that the region produces enough to meet the deficit.

The country will be allowed flexibility on the sugar safeguard allocated quota implementation during importation from COMESA Member States.

Kenya informed the meeting that all its factories are currently in production hence it expects an increase in available sugar for domestic consumption.

Other conditions given to Kenya were: to provide a detailed roadmap on how to enhance the sugar sector competitiveness during the extended safeguard period, ensure the import permit issuance process is transparent, fast, and efficient; and provide the projected deficit in January of each year based on production and consumption data from ISO.

Council also urged Kenya to disaggregate the World Customs Organization Harmonized System (HS Codes) for refined white sugar and mill white or brown sugar. The safeguard should only be applicable to mill white/brown sugar.

The Council also directed that any unavoidable full or partial suspension of COMESA quotas or the East African Community import tariff for sugar, or interruption of preferential access established under this agreement, be preceded by prior consultation with affected parties. This should be done through the Kenya Safeguard Sub-Committee and includes a reasonable notice period of at least three months.

Kenya delegation to the meeting was led by the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, Ambassador Johnson Weru.

Read More

Related Topics
Comesa CS Peter Munya Mumias Sugar
Share this story
Previous article
Court stops impeachment motion against Governor Sonko
Next article
I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ailing sugar firms face flood of cheap imports
Ailing sugar firms face flood of cheap imports

LATEST STORIES

I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion
I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

14 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

20 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

22 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

22 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff
Macharia Kamau 3 hours ago
Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections

Shock as teens, young adults top new HIV infections
Augustine Oduor 3 hours ago
Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Leaders say referendum Bill timelines to delay 2022 poll

Roselyne Obala and Jacob Ng’etich 4 hours ago
My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB

My deal with Collymore that minted big cash for KCB
Dominic Omondi 4 hours ago

More stories

I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

By Peter Theuri
I&M profit shrinks to Sh4.4 billion

Majority shareholders support BOC Kenya acquisition

By Standard Reporter
Majority shareholders support BOC Kenya acquisition

Firm exports 800k vaccine syringes for Nigeria trials

By Philip Mwakio
Firm exports 800k vaccine syringes for Nigeria trials

NSE lifts Nairobi Business Ventures shares suspension

By Wainaina Wambu
NSE lifts Nairobi Business Ventures shares suspension

More farmers embrace biotech crops in Africa; Study

By Standard Reporter
More farmers embrace biotech crops in Africa; Study

Kenya Airways resumes direct flights to New York

By Peter Theuri
Kenya Airways resumes direct flights to New York
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.