Kenya Airways resumes direct flights to the US

By Peter Theuri | December 1st 2020 at 08:12:00 GMT +0300

One of the KQ aircrafts at the JKIA in August 2020. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has resumed non-stop flights from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to New York City's John F Kennedy.

This brings to an end the long hiatus that was enforced as a result of the health crisis, with the airline’s routes opening gradually as normalcy in the travel industry returns.

The airline's direct weekly flights resumed on Sunday, with customers who book tickets before December 10 offered discounts.

“The New York-Nairobi route is key towards rebuilding and reconnecting our global network, as we see great signs of optimism in the recovery of air travel since we resumed flights in July,” said KQ Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka.

"We are also proud to enable travel for business and leisure, which have a direct impact on economic growth and job creation for Kenya.”

With the Christmas season approaching, it is expected that people will be travelling for the festivities albeit the pandemic looming. The carrier said it would maintain the highest levels of sanitation.

KQ suspended passenger flights to New York on March 27, with the exemption of cargo and special repatriation flights due to Covid-19.

The airline launched its inaugural flight to the US late 2018.   

