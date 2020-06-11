×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Women urged to venture into manufacturing

By KAM – SPONSORED CONTENT | December 2nd 2020 at 09:00:00 GMT +0300

(L-R) International Centre for Research on Women, Kenya Director Cleopatra Mugenyi; Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris and KAM Chair Mucai Kunyiha during the WIM Report Launch.

The representation of women in the manufacturing sector in Kenya is low. This finding was highlighted in the Women in Manufacturing Report, that was launched byKenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM). From the survey, companies in the manufacturing sector are predominantly male-owned and staffed across all its fourteen subsectors, except for the chemical and allied subsector, that accounts for 50 per cent female representation.

Three out of the 14 sectors have a female workforce of 40 per cent; these are agriculture and fresh produce, paper and board, and services and consultancy. In terms of leadership, female-led Multinational Corporations (MNCs) had 85 per cent of women in senior management, slightly higher than male-led MNCs, which stood at 83 per cent.

The study points out that success in the industry depends on having the necessary technical skills and expertise to carry out specific roles. It established that fewer young women enrol in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses, which are the pipeline for their increased participation in the sector. The lack of technical skills due to the low number of young women who enrol in TVET institutions limits their opportunities to participate in the manufacturing sector fully, resulting in most falling within industry’s unskilled workforce.

Improving training courses’ relevance and linking education and skills acquisition to sector and market demands may motivate more women to enrol in the technical courses necessary for progression in the manufacturing sector.

KAM CEO, Ms Phyllis Wakiaga, notes that to increase women’s participation in industry, it is important to encourage them to train in areas that they have traditionally been exempted from, to respond to the changing needs of society and the sector.

Read More

“To make STEM more attractive to women, we need to improve the relevance of the courses by linking education and skills acquisition to market demands.  We can also raise awareness in both rural and urban areas among girls and young women to encourage them to take up technical courses and encourage female school leavers to join Technical, Vocational and Education (TVET) institutions,” said Ms Wakiaga.

She added that KAM’s TVET programme seeks to encourage more young people, and especially women, to venture into industry and that government, development partners, TVET institutions and manufacturers should be involved.

“Through our partnership with the German Development Cooperation on the Youth Employment and Vocational Training programme, we have seen increased cooperation between industry and training institutions, where manufacturers give their input on the development of technical training institutions’ (TTI) curricula. The Association also works with the TTIs to advocate for curriculum development that matches manufacturers’ present and future needs. KAM also provides a platform for TTIs to engage industry as well as give the institutions feedback on the quality of their graduates,” concluded Ms Wakiaga.

Related Topics
KAM STEM TVET Phyllis Wakiaga Vision 2030 Big Four Agenda
Share this story
Previous article
Thai protest leaders face charges of insulting monarchy
Next article
Police disperse Sonko meeting with city MCAs

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Who is my dad? Two families fight over girl, 17, in Kakamega
Who is my dad? Two families fight over girl, 17, in Kakamega

LATEST STORIES

NTSA sued in dispute over speed governors business
NTSA sued in dispute over speed governors business

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

15 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

21 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

23 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

23 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

I quit my job to compete with former employer

I quit my job to compete with former employer
Peter Muiruri 2 hours ago
Italian nun who died 100 years ago on journey to sainthood

Italian nun who died 100 years ago on journey to sainthood
Phares Mutembei 2 hours ago
Henry Rotich: I was fixed

Henry Rotich: I was fixed
Kamau Muthoni 9 hours ago
Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff

Pay rise at last – but 22 years too late for dead Kenya Railways staff
Macharia Kamau 1 day ago

More stories

Judiciary revenue drops as Covid-19 bites

By Frankline Sunday
Judiciary revenue drops as Covid-19 bites

Unilever to try out four-day working week

By Reuters
Unilever to try out four-day working week

Smart Judge making money moves on his boda boda

By Stephen Mburu
Smart Judge making money moves on his boda boda

Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46

By Reuters
Former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh dies at 46

Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000

By Reuters
Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000

Validation of staff seconded to NMS begins

By Josephat Thiong'o
Validation of staff seconded to NMS begins
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.