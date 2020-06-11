×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

State plans to police solar industry with tough rules

By Macharia Kamau | November 29th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The government plans to widen surveillance of the solar industry. The move has seen the State introduce new requirements for industry players including technicians, manufacturers of equipment and traders.

This is even as the use of the cleaner source of electricity grows in Kenya and starts emerging as a key competitor to the traditional sources.

The increase in the use of solar energy is seen in the growth and amount generated and fed into the national electricity grid, including from State-owned Garissa Solar Plant.

Industries are also adopting grid-tied systems, even as more households rely on solar home systems for lighting and water heating needs. Key sectors such as agriculture have also taken up systems such as solar water pumping to reduce their power bills.

Read More

In the proposed regulations, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has set tough requirements for solar products. It wants all solar equipment imported into the country or manufactured to be of high quality, including meeting the Kenyan standards.

The current regulations are not specific on the standards to be met. “A manufacturer or importer of solar PV systems, components, and consumer devices shall ensure the products conform to the relevant Kenyan standard,” read the proposals in part.

The makers and traders of these products will also need to register with Epra.

The proposed regulations will also broaden the licences issued to technicians working in the industry. Previously, the regulator licensed technicians in three levels – Class T1, T2 and T3.

To qualify to hold a class T3 licence, a technician is required to hold a Bachelor of Degree in Electrical Engineering or a similar qualification including a Higher National Diploma.

In the proposed regime, Epra has expanded the licences into four classes - Solar PV Workers 1 (SPW1), SPW2, SPW3 and SPW4.

“The scope of solar PV technician licences Class T1 and Class T2 are limiting and thus need to be reviewed in line with the current market requirements. This is in addition to expanding the scope of the company licences to cover more aspects of the solar PV value chain,” said Epra.

There are currently 700 licensed technicians and 1,080 registered solar PV companies in the country. Epra said the regulations include consumer protection from sub-standard products, enhancing the quality of solar PV installations and to promote fair business practices in the solar PV industry.

The regulator said it expected the adoption of solar products to continue going up owing to the drop in global prices. While still capital intensive, the cost of solar equipment has over the last decade declined by about 90 per cent, bringing it closer to the grasp of more Kenyans.

“With the plummeting global solar PV prices, solar PV technology is poised to play a key role in meeting Kenya’s current and future electricity requirements,” said Epra in a regulatory impact assessment published last week.

National grid

The energy sector regulator noted that over the last decade, the amount of solar power that is being fed to the national electricity grid has increased to 250 megawatts (MW) this year - from a paltry 12MW in 2012.

It projects that this will increase to 500MW in 2025. Off-grid products such as solar lanterns, TV sets and fridges have also grown. More than 500,000 units are distributed and installed in Kenya annually.

In the regulatory note, Epra said the industry cannot self-regulate as it is yet to mature to the point where all stakeholders, including consumers who can sit at a table and agree on what is best for everybody in the industry. “The self-regulation mechanism is not viable considering that the existing umbrella organisations do not represent all the players,” said Epra.

“The players’ organisations do not have the capacity to provide education, training and skills development to all players which is a requirement for self-regulation. Similarly, there no mechanisms of censuring non-compliant members.”

Related Topics
Epra Solar Energy Electricity
Share this story
Previous article
Tall order for leaders with PM dreams as MP seat is a must
Next article
Why Sonko may not survive his second impeachment bid

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness
How State drive to light up poor homes left Kenya Power groping in financial darkness

LATEST STORIES

Families flee as police raid village in hunt for suspects
Families flee as police raid village in hunt for suspects

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

12 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

17 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

20 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

20 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Is female circumcision creeping back into Central Kenya?

Is female circumcision creeping back into Central Kenya?
Lydiah Nyawira 13 hours ago
Murder, fraud, assault: Irony of lawmakers ‘breaking’ the law

Murder, fraud, assault: Irony of lawmakers ‘breaking’ the law
Eric Nyakagwa 14 hours ago
Man whose son died at concert asks police to arrest his killers

Man whose son died at concert asks police to arrest his killers
Gloria Aradi 1 day ago
Companies ordered to block pirated football sites

Companies ordered to block pirated football sites
Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago

More stories

Economic rebound on track: CBK boss

By Frankline Sunday
Economic rebound on track: CBK boss

KQ recovery faces Covid-19 headwinds

By Macharia Kamau
KQ recovery faces Covid-19 headwinds

Centum sinks into Sh1.9b loss as mega deals dry up

By Wainaina Wambu
Centum sinks into Sh1.9b loss as mega deals dry up

Kenya races closer to the red line as debt hits Sh8.4 trillion

By Dominic Omondi
Kenya races closer to the red line as debt hits Sh8.4 trillion

KCB to acquire two lenders at Sh4.4b

By Dominic Omondi
KCB to acquire two lenders at Sh4.4b

Carbacid makes bid for BOC

By Wainaina Wambu
Carbacid makes bid for BOC
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.