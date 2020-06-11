×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000

By Reuters | November 26th 2020 at 19:51:30 GMT +0300

A part of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/Files

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it would lay off about 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September, as the company struggles with limited customers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The layoffs will be in the first half of 2021, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A spokesman for Disney confirmed that the latest figures include the 28,000 layoffs announced earlier.

Earlier this month, Disney said it was furloughing additional workers from its theme park in Southern California due to uncertainty over when the state would allow parks to reopen.

Read More

Disney’s theme parks in Florida and those outside the United States reopened earlier this year without seeing new major coronavirus outbreaks but with strict social distancing, testing and mask use.

Disneyland Paris was forced to close again late last month when France imposed a new lockdown to fight a second wave of the coronavirus cases.

The company’s theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo remain open.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Disney Lay-Offs Covid-19
Share this story
Previous article
Women farmers bet on donkey rearing to boost earnings
Next article
Barcelona's stadium could soon be named after Lionel Messi

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Students storm out of school, say they are tired of studying
Students storm out of school, say they are tired of studying

LATEST STORIES

Barcelona's stadium could soon be named after Lionel Messi
Barcelona's stadium could soon be named after Lionel Messi

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

10 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

15 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

18 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

18 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Small towns turn into Nairobi’s bedroom

Small towns turn into Nairobi’s bedroom
Peter Theuri 21 hours ago
Women in slums at risk as violence cases spike

Women in slums at risk as violence cases spike
Daniel Chege and Mercy Kahenda 21 hours ago
Dr Politician? Art of being an expert on everything

Dr Politician? Art of being an expert on everything
Graham Kajilwa 21 hours ago
City trader charged with conning investors Sh345m

City trader charged with conning investors Sh345m
Paul Ogemba 21 hours ago

Read More

Validation of staff seconded to NMS begins

Money & Careers

Validation of staff seconded to NMS begins

Validation of staff seconded to NMS begins

Kenya's forex reserves hit six-month low as shilling falls

Money & Careers

Kenya's forex reserves hit six-month low as shilling falls

Kenya's forex reserves hit six-month low as shilling falls

Money lessons acquired by Millenials during Covid-19 pandemic

Money & Careers

Money lessons acquired by Millenials during Covid-19 pandemic

Money lessons acquired by Millenials during Covid-19 pandemic

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.