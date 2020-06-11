×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CBK retains lending rate at 7 per cent, says economy rebounding

By Fredrick Obura | November 26th 2020 at 18:23:37 GMT +0300

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Monetary Policy Committee chaired by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) governor has retained the lending rate at 7 per cent arguing that policy measures taken since March are having intended effect on the economy.

In a Thursday briefing, the regulator noted the continued implementation of the Financial Year 2020/21 budget including the Economic Stimulus Programme to stimulate the economy and cushion vulnerable citizens and businesses from adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the cost of living remains well anchored and is expected to remain within the target range in the near term, supported by lower food prices and muted demand pressures.

“The global economic outlook of 2020 remains highly uncertain, however business sentiment has improved with the announcement of Covid-19 vaccines, and the conclusion of US elections,” said Patrick Njoroge Chairman of the Committee.

“Leading indicators for Kenyan economy points to a recovery, resilience in our second half is continued to be supported by agriculture, a recovery in manufacturing, exports, and services following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions,” he added.

Read More

A survey of hotels and flower firms conducted by CBK between November 10 and 12 showed steady recovery from the closures and scaling down of operations in April and May following the onset of the pandemic.

According to the survey 96 per cent of the respondent, hotels are now open, compared to 89 per cent in September with increased re-engagement of employees. An average bed occupancy of 23 per cent was reported.

On the other hand, all responding flower farms indicated that they are now operational compared 56 per cent in April and May. “Respondents also indicated that orders for flower exports over the next four months are strong.

The committee also noted that the banking sector remains stable and resilient and CBK’s foreign exchange reserve continues to provide adequate cover and a buffer against short-term shocks in the foreign exchange market.
 

Related Topics
CBK Interest Rates Loan Banks Patrick Njoroge
Share this story
Previous article
Clubs in London, Liverpool set to welcome back fans next week
Next article
Maraga urges Senior Counsels to “wake up” on national issues

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How to maintain a good credit score
How to maintain a good credit score

LATEST STORIES

Maraga urges Senior Counsels to “wake up” on national issues
Maraga urges Senior Counsels to “wake up” on national issues

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

10 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

15 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

18 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

18 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Small towns turn into Nairobi’s bedroom

Small towns turn into Nairobi’s bedroom
Peter Theuri 19 hours ago
Women in slums at risk as violence cases spike

Women in slums at risk as violence cases spike
Daniel Chege and Mercy Kahenda 19 hours ago
Dr Politician? Art of being an expert on everything

Dr Politician? Art of being an expert on everything
Graham Kajilwa 19 hours ago
City trader charged with conning investors Sh345m

City trader charged with conning investors Sh345m
Paul Ogemba 19 hours ago

Read More

Validation of staff seconded to NMS begins

Money & Careers

Validation of staff seconded to NMS begins

Validation of staff seconded to NMS begins

Kenya's forex reserves hit six-month low as shilling falls

Money & Careers

Kenya's forex reserves hit six-month low as shilling falls

Kenya's forex reserves hit six-month low as shilling falls

Money lessons acquired by Millenials during Covid-19 pandemic

Money & Careers

Money lessons acquired by Millenials during Covid-19 pandemic

Money lessons acquired by Millenials during Covid-19 pandemic

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.