×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Carbacid attempts to acquire 100 per cent stake in BOC Kenya

By Fredrick Obura | November 26th 2020 at 15:09:45 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Carbacid and Aksaya Investments have served BOC Kenya with a notice to acquire all of the ordinary shares of the Company at Sh63.50 per share.

At the close of the Proposed Transaction, if the offer is accepted in full, Carbacid and Aksaya investments will hold 100 per cent of the issued shares of BOC Kenya.

Carbacid is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and holds companies involved in mining, processing, and marketing of natural carbon dioxide gas.

Aksaya is an investment vehicle owned by Baloobhai Chhotabhai Patel. Baloobhai Chhotabhai Patel, jointly with his wife, Amarjeet Baloobhai Patel, hold 40.38 per cent of Carbacid.

Read More

BOC Holdings which holds 65.38 per cent of the ordinary shares of BOC Kenya has issued an irrevocable undertaking to the Offerors to accept the offer on certain terms and conditions including a long stop date of 31 July 2021.

The offer is also subject to there being no reduction of more than 15 per cent in the net asset value of the Company as at December 31 2019.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to requisite regulatory approvals including those of the Capital Markets Authority and the Competition Authority of Kenya.

“In the interim, shareholders and the investing public are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.”

BOC Kenya is a leading supplier of industrial, medical and special gases in Kenya.

Speaking on behalf of CIL and Aksaya, the CIL Chairman Amb. Dennis Awori said the the Sh1.2 billion acquisition would make BOC  locally owned and thus better positioned to take advantage of market opportunities in Kenya and the region.  

He described the proposed acquisition of BOC Kenya as an excellent match that will position the enlarged group to become the leading regional supplier of choice for industrial, medical and special gases and related equipment and services. 

While BOC Kenya produces and supplies industrial, medical and special gases, CIL’s main operating subsidiary Carbacid (CO2) Limited is the region’s leading producer of food-grade carbon dioxide extracted from natural underground reservoirs in Kenya. 

“CIL will bring its effective business and strategic acumen and deep knowledge and experience of the local industrial gas market, which can generate significant synergies between the two businesses,” Amb. Awori said, adding that, “this structure will lead to swifter decision making. The enlarged group will also provide greater opportunities for employee development, advancement and growth for staff of CIL and BOC. The Co-Offerors (CIL and Aksaya) believe in the underlying business of BOC and believe that they are well placed on improving the business performance of BOC.” 

The Co-Offerors  have secured an irrevocable undertaking from BOC’s single largest shareholder, United Kingdom based BOC Holdings, (which holds 12,765,582 ordinary shares in BOC,  constituting 65.38 per cent of the issued and fully paid-up share capital of BOC Kenya) to sell the BOC Holdings shares to the Co-Offerors once the offer is made.

Related Topics
BOC Kenya Carbacid Investments
Share this story
Previous article
FKF president Nick Mwendwa mourns Maradona
Next article
BBI has captured your concerns — Irungu Kang’ata tells Murang’a residents

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Return 20,000 medical gas cylinders lying idle, manufacturer appeals
Return 20,000 medical gas cylinders lying idle, manufacturer appeals

LATEST STORIES

Raila: BBI-enabling Bill not changed behind my back
Raila: BBI-enabling Bill not changed behind my back

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

10 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

15 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

18 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

18 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Small towns turn into Nairobi’s bedroom

Small towns turn into Nairobi’s bedroom
Peter Theuri 16 hours ago
Women in slums at risk as violence cases spike

Women in slums at risk as violence cases spike
Daniel Chege and Mercy Kahenda 16 hours ago
Dr Politician? Art of being an expert on everything

Dr Politician? Art of being an expert on everything
Graham Kajilwa 16 hours ago
City trader charged with conning investors Sh345m

City trader charged with conning investors Sh345m
Paul Ogemba 16 hours ago

Read More

South Sudan told to stop charging East Africans visa fee

Business News

South Sudan told to stop charging East Africans visa fee

South Sudan told to stop charging East Africans visa fee

Malawi ready to produce cannabis for industrial, medicinal use

Business News

Malawi ready to produce cannabis for industrial, medicinal use

Malawi ready to produce cannabis for industrial, medicinal use

KCB Group to acquire more banks in Tanzania and Rwanda

Business News

KCB Group to acquire more banks in Tanzania and Rwanda

KCB Group to acquire more banks in Tanzania and Rwanda

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.