NMS begins validation exercise of seconded staff from City Hall

Director General Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Major General Mohammed Badi [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has begun validation of 6,852 members seconded to it by the Nairobi County Government.

The workers were transferred to NMS to run the ceded County functions namely Health, Transport, Housing, and Public works after the deed of the transfer agreement between City Hall and the National Government became effective.

Rachel Maina, Director Compliance, Enforcement and Delivery under NMS Wednesday said that the exercise had commenced on November 25, and that an Adhoc committee formed to oversee the process had 14 days to table a report on the same.

“This is, therefore, to ask you to inform all the staff under your charge including those on offs and annual leaves to present themselves at their respective stations on the venues indicated in the schedule for the validation exercise," read a communication letter from NMS to City Hall.

The staff under validation will be required to present both original and photocopies of their

letters of secondment to NMS from NCCG, original National Identification Card(1D), appointment letters, last promotion letter if any, academic certificates, professional certificates, and last pay slips before the validating panelist.

The exercise kicked off in Starehe Sub County on Wednesday at the General stores where 238 staff were validated.

Twenty-four Staff based at the headquarters, 86 from the public transport control department, 69 from parking bays, 22 from the prosecution unit and 20 officers from the debt collection unit will be going for the validation exercise Thursday at the general stores.

On Friday, 27 November 2020, Uhuru highway patrol staff ( 16), Traffic marshalls (90), investigations (28), licensing unit (35), Traffic inspection unit (6), City planning unit (11), Environment unit( 28)general stores (4) and those from the security section (28) will be heading to the general stores to take part in the validation exercise to be conducted between 8 a.m to 4 p.m.

On Monday, November 30,2020, all seconded staff in Kamukunji sub-county (71) will proceed to the central kitchen to be validated. Those in Dagoreti North (18) will proceed to Lady North offices while those in Dagoreti South (15) are expected to be validated at Waithaka sub-county offices.

On Tuesday, those in training college (16) Dagoreti pounds (6)Kibra 18) will be validated at the inspectorate training school while those from Embakasi South (18) Embakasi North(10) will be validated at the Embakasi south sub-county offices and the HDD Dandora offices respectively.

On Wednesday, staff in Embakasi East (19) will proceed to Embakasi social hall, Emabaksi central (16) to Kayole social hall, Embakasi west (19) to Embakasi West sub-county offices while those at Makadara (16) are expected to proceed to Makadara social hall for validation.

On Thursday, staff members in Langata (23), Mathare (11) Kasarani(14), and Roysambu (15) will be validated at their respective sub-county offices.

The final day of the validation exercise will be on Friday December 4,2020 which will see staff based in Ruraka (14) and Westlands (20)be validated at ruraka sub-county offices and city park respectively.