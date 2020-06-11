×
Kenya’s MICE reforms lauded

By Philip Mwakio | November 26th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenya is ripe for the Meeting Incentives Convention and Events (MICE) tourism, a South African expert in the advertising industry has disclosed.

Ricky Taylor, the chief executive officer of Business Tourism Company, a firm contracted by the Kenya National Convention Bureau (KNCB) to draw its strategic plan, said the country has put in place enough facilities to host major events on the continent.

“Everything is market-ready. We only need to aggressively market what is on offer here. There is also a need for teamwork to achieve set goals and ambitions,” he said.

He spoke during the inaugural KNCB stakeholders’ engagement forum held in Mombasa. Taylor noted that the State agency will add value to the growth of the hospitality industry.

Ms Tasneem Adamji, a hospitality expert, said Kenya was on the right path to host major MICE events across the continent due to its vast investments in the sector. Adamji chaired a special task force initiated by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala in 2016 that recommended the establishment of the bureau 

KNCB National Coordinator Jacinta Nzioka said the activation of the MICE strategy for Kenya and the operationalisation of the State agency will help improve Kenya’s competitiveness globally.

