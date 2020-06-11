×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Painters rewarded as Covid-19 take its toll

By James Wanzala | November 25th 2020 at 07:15:00 GMT +0300

Paint manufacturer Basco Paints has relaunched its Zawadika Na Marangi program to reward painters for purchasing their products.

Through the Mobile APP and USSD platforms, painters using Android phones can download the ZawadikaNaMarangi app and get rewarded with points for any purchase of Duracoat products.

Basco Paints Managing Director Kamlesh Shah says the reward program is meant to cushion painters from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Painters are core to our business, we want to mitigate their financial burden by urging them to enroll more in this program and earn points which they can transform into mobile money to use during these tough times," Shah explained.

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country, the paint business has been adversely affected as many people keep off from letting painters in their homes for fear of the raging virus.

Read More

The paint boss said the initiative will apply to over 80,000 painters countrywide who are registered with the reward program, as they will be able to use their virtual cash (loyalty points) to redeem for Mpesa money.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Basco Paints COVID-19
Share this story
Previous article
810 new Covid-19 cases as Kenya inches towards 80,000
Next article
World Cup: Kenya boosted as FIFA names Mary Njoroge as referee candidate

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid tax goodies to go as Yatani battles to pay debt
Covid tax goodies to go as Yatani battles to pay debt

LATEST STORIES

World Cup: Kenya boosted as FIFA names Mary Njoroge as referee candidate
World Cup: Kenya boosted as FIFA names Mary Njoroge as referee candidate

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

9 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

14 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

17 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

17 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

5 key ways to grow your career

5 key ways to grow your career
Hustle Team 3 hours ago
How I started a multinational without college education

How I started a multinational without college education
Peter Muiruri 4 hours ago
Before you invest in real estate...

Before you invest in real estate...
Peter Muiruri 5 hours ago
How I made my first million

How I made my first million
Vivianne Wandera 6 hours ago

Read More

Petitioners laud recommendations to rid country of toxic chemicals

Business News

Petitioners laud recommendations to rid country of toxic chemicals

Petitioners laud recommendations to rid country of toxic chemicals

Ethiopia war destabilising east Africa, warns EU

Business News

Ethiopia war destabilising east Africa, warns EU

Ethiopia war destabilising east Africa, warns EU

KenGen plans power generation from Nairobi waste

Business News

KenGen plans power generation from Nairobi waste

KenGen plans power generation from Nairobi waste

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.