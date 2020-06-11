Painters rewarded as Covid-19 take its toll

Paint manufacturer Basco Paints has relaunched its Zawadika Na Marangi program to reward painters for purchasing their products.

Through the Mobile APP and USSD platforms, painters using Android phones can download the ZawadikaNaMarangi app and get rewarded with points for any purchase of Duracoat products.

Basco Paints Managing Director Kamlesh Shah says the reward program is meant to cushion painters from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Painters are core to our business, we want to mitigate their financial burden by urging them to enroll more in this program and earn points which they can transform into mobile money to use during these tough times," Shah explained.

As the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country, the paint business has been adversely affected as many people keep off from letting painters in their homes for fear of the raging virus.

The paint boss said the initiative will apply to over 80,000 painters countrywide who are registered with the reward program, as they will be able to use their virtual cash (loyalty points) to redeem for Mpesa money.