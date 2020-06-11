ICPAK wants 3pc of Country's budget allocated to Judiciary in BBI

Icpak's chairman in Western Antony Opondo (left) together with Principal of Nangina Special school (right) Hyborn Otieno during the donation of items to the Funyula based school on November 21, 2020. [Ignatius Odanga, Standard]

An accountants' union has proposed that at least three per cent of the national budget be allocated to the Judiciary.

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (Icpak) said the Judiciary's allocation must be anchored in law to guarantee funds.

Icpak officials said just like the 35 per cent sharable revenue for counties has been spelled out in the Building Bridges Initiative report, allocation to the Judiciary ought to be captured in the document.

Speaking at St Catherine's Special School and Nangina Special School in Butula and Funyula yesterday, Icpak’s national chairperson Rose Mwaura and Western region chairman Antony Opondo said the Judiciary is a key arm of the government that deserves to be well-funded.

“For the Judiciary to effectively serve Kenyans, it needs to be funded well to avoid a situation where the Chief Justice laments over funds,” said Mr Opondo.

Ms Mwaura and Opondo led a team of accountants from Western and Nyanza in donating items to special schools in Busia.