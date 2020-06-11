×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Three Kenyans among most inspiring women in mining

By Philip Mwakio | November 23rd 2020 at 02:00:00 GMT +0300

Elizabeth Kyalo, port and shipping manager at Base Titanium, takes visitors round the company's plant in Kwale. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Three Kenyans are among 100 women from 60 countries feted as most aspiring ladies in the mining industry by the Association of Women Miners of the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth Kyalo and Melba Wasunna of Base Titanium, and Miriam Wairimu, founder and director of Mimo Gems Traders, were selected from a group of 626 women.

The 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining (WIM100) recognises women who have done exemplary work in the extractive industry across the world.

Women in Mining UK said they received more than 1,100 nominations for 626 women in mining working at 356 companies across 60 countries.

“The 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining publication is a living history of women who work in mining and highlights the wealth of female talent within the global mining industry, celebrates their “above & beyond” contributions to the industry, and identifies role models for future generations,” said WIM UK chair Carole Cable.

Kyalo is in charge of port and shipping at the Kwale Base Titanium’s terminal at Likoni in Mombasa while Wasunna is the firm’s External Affairs manager.

Wairimu, a geologist, was honoured for her struggles and achievements in the male-dominated industry. She described her journey out of poverty and into mining, eventually starting her own company as “a wonder”.  

Born into a poor family, Miriam’s dreams of higher education were dashed when her father died just after she completed high school.

“To support my family, I took up work as a housemaid. Later an opportunity knocked when an American gem dealer hired me as a tea maker and receptionist,” she said.

She saved her salary and used it to pay for her training in gemstones business. Seventeen years later, Mimo Gems is now one of the leading gemstone dealers, miner and creative artisan.

Wairimu is a certified expert in diamond and coloured gemstone identification, including processing from rough to full cut polished minerals, cutting, sorting and marketing.

Base Titanium’s Kyalo plays a critical role in the mining supply chain by ensuring that all minerals produced are shipped to the intended customers.

Her job encompasses scheduling, product haulage, ship chartering, shipping contracts, regulatory requirements, plant management and staff administration.

Wasunna, on the other hand, came to the mining industry through law school where she developed an interest in the inter-linkages between business and human rights. 

Her doctoral studies focused on human rights issues and actions in the extractive industry, revealing huge gaps in Kenya’s mining sector.

She founded the Strathmore Extractive Industry Centre at Strathmore University, Nairobi.

Related Topics
Elizabeth Kyalo Melba Wasunna Miriam Wairimu Mimo Gems Traders Base Titanium Mining
Share this story
Previous article
Clinical officers issue strike notice over PPE
Next article
Research firm develops anti-aflotoxin fungus

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Kipngeno sprints to win Mountain run
Kipngeno sprints to win Mountain run

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

6 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

12 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

14 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

14 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer

The toughest 9 months: I was pregnant with cancer
Jeckonia Otieno 7 hours ago
Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row

Woman disowns son’s wife and children in bitter property row
Daniel Chege 7 hours ago
Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders

Kenyans in US listed among top TB spreaders
Gatonye Gathura 7 hours ago
Your future needs you to forget your ugly past

Your future needs you to forget your ugly past
Bishop David Muriithi 17 hours ago

Read More

Kenya takes IMF bitter pill to end economic crisis

Business News

Kenya takes IMF bitter pill to end economic crisis

Kenya takes IMF bitter pill to end economic crisis

Phone network opens fresh opportunities in Kitui rural

Business News

Phone network opens fresh opportunities in Kitui rural

Phone network opens fresh opportunities in Kitui rural

Push to ban harmful pesticides opens old fertiliser wound

Business News

Push to ban harmful pesticides opens old fertiliser wound

Push to ban harmful pesticides opens old fertiliser wound

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.