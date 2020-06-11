Nginyo Kariuki’s son seeks to end Sh4b inheritance row

Late Nginyo Kariuki

The son of late Kiambu politician Nginyo Kariuki is willing to end an inheritance row surrounding his father’s Sh4 billion estate.

James Anthony argued that although his three step siblings were not named in the will by their late father, he could work out a way to resolve the issue fairly and amicably.

Anthony said in the succession dispute involving his step sister Brenda Nyambura and step brothers Austin Karungo and Alex Karuri, that it was his late father’s wish that all his children be treated fairly on family matters.

He further explained his change of heart was informed after a DNA analysis to determine paternity of one of the siblings was done.

The eldest son has equally asked the High Court to grant him letters of administration to manage his father’s vast estate to prevent the family’s business empire from crumbling due to the ongoing court battle.

Kariuki died on February 24, leaving a vast empire – including large-scale farming projects, bank deposits, rental houses, a hotel and investments in government bonds.

He had a long history in politics but is recently remembered for handing over his party in 2012 for conversion into The National Alliance (TNA) which would be among the parties later folded into Jubilee Party.

He named his widow Margaret Wangari and six children who include Anthony, Silas Macharia, Sarah Kariuki, Scholastica Kariuki, Jane Kiragu and Rose Wanjiru in the contested will before the High Court in Kiambu.

Nyambura, who underwent the DNA test had told court it was impossible for her father Kariuki to “forget” that she was his biological daughter on the will. “Further that my father would also forget to acknowledge the other two children remains questionable.”

In response Anthony said: “My father had made it clear that in his absence, I, his eldest son should take over his business affairs.”