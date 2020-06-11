×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Petition seeks retirement benefits for auditor general

By Moses Njagih | November 21st 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu [Standard]

A petition filed in the National Assembly has called for the auditor general to be given retirement benefits similar to those enjoyed by other State officers.

The petitioners, through Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, want the position guaranteed a package similar to those for retired deputy presidents, chief justices and attorneys general.

As the law stands, after serving for an eight-year non-renewable term, the auditor general leaves office without any benefits, a situation that, the petitioners argue, could compromise the independence of the office.

Read More

The first holder of the position since the creation of the office through the 2010 Constitution, Edward Ouko, has since retired without earning any retirement benefits. He was replaced earlier this year by Nancy Gathungu.  

Checks and balances

The auditor general is mandated to audit the accounts of national and county governments, courts, commissions and independent offices, parliament, political parties and any other public entity, and submit the reports to parliament.

“This office can only serve as a tool in the checks and balance of public accountability when it discharges the mandate independently and in a manner that inspires trust,” Kiarie said.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has committed the petition to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning for its consideration. 

Kiarie, for the petitioners, says the retirement package for the Auditor General should be considered under the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designate State Officers) Act.

This is the law that gave retirement packages to former PM Raila Odinga and retired vice presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, who were initially not considered for retirement benefits.

Related Topics
Auditor General Benefits National Assembly
Share this story
Previous article
NCIC warns that leaders are rallying tribal gangs
Next article
BBI report should do more to enhance peaceful polls

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Lusaka hails court’s nullification of 24 National Assembly laws
Lusaka hails court’s nullification of 24 National Assembly laws

LATEST STORIES

Top US Coronavirus official issues Thanksgiving appeal as pandemic worsens
Top US Coronavirus official issues Thanksgiving appeal as pandemic worsens

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

4 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

9 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

12 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

12 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Life slowly returning to normal in Old Town

Life slowly returning to normal in Old Town
Patrick Beja 1 hour ago
Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis

Fashion, documents to language: Why Kenya is facing an identity crisis
Amos Kareithi 1 hour ago
The long political and controversial journey of Kipande and now Huduma Namba card

The long political and controversial journey of Kipande and now Huduma Namba card
Amos Kareithi 1 hour ago
The man who has cheated death three times in L.Victoria

The man who has cheated death three times in L.Victoria
Harold Odhiambo 10 hours ago

Read More

Local companies shine amid Covid-19

Business News

Local companies shine amid Covid-19

Local companies shine amid Covid-19

State starved of cash as tax collection drops by Sh168b

Business News

State starved of cash as tax collection drops by Sh168b

State starved of cash as tax collection drops by Sh168b

Kenha lays plans for constructing Rironi-Mau Summit road

Business News

Kenha lays plans for constructing Rironi-Mau Summit road

Kenha lays plans for constructing Rironi-Mau Summit road

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.