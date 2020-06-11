Petition seeks retirement benefits for auditor general

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu [Standard]

A petition filed in the National Assembly has called for the auditor general to be given retirement benefits similar to those enjoyed by other State officers.

The petitioners, through Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, want the position guaranteed a package similar to those for retired deputy presidents, chief justices and attorneys general.

As the law stands, after serving for an eight-year non-renewable term, the auditor general leaves office without any benefits, a situation that, the petitioners argue, could compromise the independence of the office.

The first holder of the position since the creation of the office through the 2010 Constitution, Edward Ouko, has since retired without earning any retirement benefits. He was replaced earlier this year by Nancy Gathungu.

Checks and balances

The auditor general is mandated to audit the accounts of national and county governments, courts, commissions and independent offices, parliament, political parties and any other public entity, and submit the reports to parliament.

“This office can only serve as a tool in the checks and balance of public accountability when it discharges the mandate independently and in a manner that inspires trust,” Kiarie said.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has committed the petition to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning for its consideration.

Kiarie, for the petitioners, says the retirement package for the Auditor General should be considered under the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designate State Officers) Act.

This is the law that gave retirement packages to former PM Raila Odinga and retired vice presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, who were initially not considered for retirement benefits.