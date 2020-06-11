Qatar Airways marks 15 years in Kenya

Qatar Airways this week marked 15 years of operation on the Nairobi-Doha route.

The carrier commemorated this with a celebratory water cannon salute and delighted passengers with a special performance by national dancers upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO).

The airline currently operates double-daily flights between Nairobi and Doha serviced by its modern fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner, featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

“Over the past 15 years, Nairobi has demonstrated its importance as a business and leisure market becoming one of our most popular destinations with global travelers. Qatar Airways is proud to have provided over a decade of quality international service for our valued travelers in Kenya, and we are looking forward to serving this important gateway for many years to come,” said Qatar Airways Vice President Commercial Africa, Hendrik Du Preez.

Last month, the airline expanded its interline agreement with Kenya Airways to cover 43 destinations across the continent.

The carrier operates fourteen belly-hold flights and six freighters every week, offering more than 600 tonnes of combined cargo capacity each way boosting Kenyan export market to Europe and Middle East.

In celebration, more than 100 aircrafts will be fitted with Super Wi-Fi, offering passengers free on-board Wi-Fi connectivity until 2 January 2021.

By the end of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Winter Season in March 2021, Qatar Airways plans to rebuild its network to 126 destinations including 20 in Africa, 11 in the Americas, 42 in Asia-Pacific, 38 in Europe and 15 in the Middle East.