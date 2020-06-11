×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Qatar Airways marks 15 years in Kenya

By Wainaina Wambu | November 19th 2020 at 15:33:00 GMT +0300

Qatar Airways this week marked 15 years of operation on the Nairobi-Doha route.

The carrier commemorated this with a celebratory water cannon salute and delighted passengers with a special performance by national dancers upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO).

The airline currently operates double-daily flights between Nairobi and Doha serviced by its modern fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner, featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

Read More

“Over the past 15 years, Nairobi has demonstrated its importance as a business and leisure market becoming one of our most popular destinations with global travelers. Qatar Airways is proud to have provided over a decade of quality international service for our valued travelers in Kenya, and we are looking forward to serving this important gateway for many years to come,” said Qatar Airways Vice President Commercial Africa, Hendrik Du Preez.

Last month, the airline expanded its interline agreement with Kenya Airways to cover 43 destinations across the continent.

The carrier operates fourteen belly-hold flights and six freighters every week, offering more than 600 tonnes of combined cargo capacity each way boosting Kenyan export market to Europe and Middle East.

In celebration, more than 100 aircrafts will be fitted with Super Wi-Fi, offering passengers free on-board Wi-Fi connectivity until 2 January 2021.

By the end of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Winter Season in March 2021, Qatar Airways plans to rebuild its network to 126 destinations including 20 in Africa, 11 in the Americas, 42 in Asia-Pacific, 38 in Europe and 15 in the Middle East. 

Related Topics
Qatar Airways Kenya Airways KQ IATA Aviation
Share this story
Previous article
Court stops Matungu MP's burial over paternity row
Next article
I stand with Magoha — Atwoli

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru seeks House approval for Aviation Bill
Uhuru seeks House approval for Aviation Bill

LATEST STORIES

Stop Ethiopia war and help civilians, Biden team urges
Stop Ethiopia war and help civilians, Biden team urges

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

3 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

8 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

11 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

11 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...
Peter Theuri 17 hours ago
High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000
Winnie Makena 17 hours ago
Governor: My 18-day battle against virus

Governor: My 18-day battle against virus
Lydiah Nyawira 17 hours ago
Experts fault heavy school calendar

Experts fault heavy school calendar
Augustine Oduor 17 hours ago

Read More

Stakeholders want customised content for Africa's Oil and Gas

Business News

Stakeholders want customised content for Africa's Oil and Gas

Stakeholders want customised content for Africa's Oil and Gas

Firm expands operations in Kenya

Business News

Firm expands operations in Kenya

Firm expands operations in Kenya

African diaspora remittances remain buoyant despite pandemic

Business News

African diaspora remittances remain buoyant despite pandemic

African diaspora remittances remain buoyant despite pandemic

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.