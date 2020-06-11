×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Analysis: Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope

By Reuters | November 19th 2020 at 11:55:04 GMT +0300

With bitcoin surging to the cusp of its 2017 all-time high, backers are hoping fewer frenzied retail investors means less chance of a crash this time around.

But with little mainstream usage as a form of payment and global uncertainty clouding financial markets, bitcoin is still far from a safe bet, analysts said.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“There are a lot of differences to what was happening before,” said Larry Cermak, director of research at cryptocurrency media firm The Block.

“The price has steadily increased, we are seeing very little retail participation and markets are much more liquid and much more accessible to institutional participants. For now, though, it’s definitely not a safe investment, it’s still very risky.”

Bitcoin broke $18,000 (£13,549) on Wednesday to hit its highest since December 2017, having soared about 160 per cent this year.

The steep trajectory of its 2020 rally echoes that of 2017, when a retail-led buying spree pushed it to nearly $20,000, only to crash more than 50 per cent a month later.

Unlike 2017, however, the asset now boasts a functioning derivatives market and custody services by established financial institutions.

The value of open interest bitcoin futures at CME Group Inc crossed $1 billion this week for the first time since their launch in Dec. 2017, while positions across major options markets have grown to over $4 billion from virtually nothing in early 2019, according to crypto data provider Skew.

Meanwhile large firms including Fidelity Investments and Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc have starting safeguarding bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for institutional investors.

“There’s absolutely no comparison in terms of market maturity between this year and 2017,” said Ryan Selkis, CEO of crypto data firm Messari. “Back then derivatives and credit markets barely existed (and) institutional custody didn’t exist.”

The emergence of this kind of infrastructure has made it easier for professional investors from hedge funds to family offices to seek exposure to crypto.

“The accessibility has changed from three years ago so the types of players that are willing to go in has broadened,” said Tim Swanson, head of market intelligence at blockchain software firm Clearmatics.

Their involvement, the argument goes, may lead to more liquidity and less volatility in prices.

Regulation has also developed. While the cryptocurrency sector is still mostly lightly overseen or unregulated, global standards on areas such as anti-money laundering (AML) have emerged, opening the way for bigger investors.

Mainstream companies and governments are among those embracing digital coin technology.

Last month, PayPal Holdings Inc said it would open up its platform to cryptocurrencies while rival Square Inc said it had invested 1 per cent of its total assets in bitcoin.

Unlike 2017, bitcoin’s price has been supported by an appetite for riskier assets following government and central bank stimulus measures to combat the impact of COVID-19.

Bitcoin’s supply is capped at 21 million, shielding it from policies that stoke inflation, proponents say.

The narrative has allowed “a wider group of investors, including those with a more fundamental mindset, to participate in price setting,” said Richard Galvin of crypto fund Digital Asset Capital Management.

Yet for all the improvements in market structure and mainstream recognition, bitcoin remains highly volatile. The cryptocurrency sector is still more opaque and less regulated than mainstream financial markets. Trading data remains patchy and concerns over market manipulation are rife.

“Long story short, it’s still a risky market and a risky asset,” said Colin Platt, a cryptocurrency consultant.

And for all the hype, bitcoin remains seldom used for its intended purpose.

“There is no guarantee that it will be used widely as ‘money’ given the cost of mining and using bitcoins and the ease of using contactless payment cards or smartphones to facilitate electronic payment,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Related Topics
Bitcoin Covid-19 BitPesa
Share this story
Previous article
Former Harambee Stars coach Kimanzi lands new job
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Cities told to focus on people, not cars
Cities told to focus on people, not cars

LATEST STORIES

Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope
Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

2 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

8 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

10 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

10 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...
Peter Theuri 12 hours ago
High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000
Winnie Makena 12 hours ago
Woman gives birth to 13-year old stone baby

Woman gives birth to 13-year old stone baby
Anyango Atieno 12 hours ago
Experts fault heavy school calendar

Experts fault heavy school calendar
Augustine Oduor 12 hours ago

Read More

Firm to enable next generation of fintechs rebuild global economy

Sci & Tech

Firm to enable next generation of fintechs rebuild global economy

Firm to enable next generation of fintechs rebuild global economy

Bitcoin breaks Sh1.9m as rally powers on, all-time high in sight

Sci & Tech

Bitcoin breaks Sh1.9m as rally powers on, all-time high in sight

Bitcoin breaks Sh1.9m as rally powers on, all-time high in sight

Kenya among top 5 nations with most techies in Africa

Sci & Tech

Kenya among top 5 nations with most techies in Africa

Kenya among top 5 nations with most techies in Africa

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.