×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya plans to defer Sh75 billion in debt payments under G20 initiative

By Reuters | November 19th 2020 at 09:54:50 GMT +0300

CS Ukur Yatani

Kenya has changed its mind about a G20 coronavirus debt relief initiative it declined to join earlier this year, and is now planning to defer around Sh75 billion $690 million in debt payments, Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said

Kenya had said in May that it would not seek suspension of debt payments under the G20’s Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), aimed at helping poor countries weather the COVID-19 pandemic, as it found the terms too restrictive.

“We have been reluctant in the past because of the attendant unintended consequences in terms of those holding private debt,” Treasury CS Ukur Yatani said.

Read More

“But now after getting a bit of assurance that it is a matter that can be managed, we are now strongly considering joining the arrangement”.

He said a decision to join the initiative had been made in principle, and a final decision would be made as early as next week. Kenya would retain about Sh75 billion ($686 million) in deferred debt repayments over the term of the relief deal.

Joining the arrangement was also important for Kenya, he said, as it will help open doors for further funding from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

“They are trying to introduce this as one of the key prerequisites to accessing resources from the IMF and World Bank,” he said.

The government is in talks with the IMF on a new lending facility, as Kenya faces huge budget deficits worsened by the coronavirus crisis.

For nearly two years now, it has abandoned expensive commercial debt to cut back on ballooning repayments, while revenue collection has been squeezed by the pandemic.

As part of that strategy, it secured $1 billion in May in the second ever such direct lending for the budget from the World Bank, after the first was processed last year.

Kenya will engage China, one of its key creditors, as part of the process of joining the debt relief initiative, the minister said.

Related Topics
CS Ukur Yattani IMF World Bank Debt
Share this story
Previous article
Kirinyaga County Assembly shut due to Covid infections
Next article
Rising Stars lose to AFC Leopards as Okumbi names CECAFA final squad

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why the country could use another stimulus package
Why the country could use another stimulus package

LATEST STORIES

M-Shwari services temporarily suspended
M-Shwari services temporarily suspended

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

2 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

8 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

10 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

10 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...
Peter Theuri 11 hours ago
High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000
Winnie Makena 11 hours ago
Woman gives birth to 13-year old stone baby

Woman gives birth to 13-year old stone baby
Anyango Atieno 11 hours ago
Experts fault heavy school calendar

Experts fault heavy school calendar
Augustine Oduor 11 hours ago

Read More

M-Shwari services temporarily suspended

Money & Careers

M-Shwari services temporarily suspended

M-Shwari services temporarily suspended

From 'haves' to 'have-nots': how COVID-19 is swelling UK's subprime ranks

Money & Careers

From 'haves' to 'have-nots': how COVID-19 is swelling UK's subprime ranks

From 'haves' to 'have-nots': how COVID-19 is swelling UK's subprime ranks

Kenya requires Sh48 billion to achieve 10 per cent forest cover

Money & Careers

Kenya requires Sh48 billion to achieve 10 per cent forest cover

Kenya requires Sh48 billion to achieve 10 per cent forest cover

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.