×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ureport Fact Check The Standard Insider Kenya @ 50 Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ureport
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Future African cities need to be people and not car-centered- experts

By James Wanzala | November 19th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

African cities will need to prioritise people and not cars if they are to be sustainable in future.

This was said during a recent Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) convention that discussed the outlook of the built environment amidst the global Covid-19 pandemic.

“Expanding roads infrastructure is not a solution to traffic snarl-ups because we have seen some cities in the world that have done so, including building expressways like Nairobi is doing but still the traffic was a challenge,” said Peninah Ndegwa, transport planning associate at the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“We need to deliberately put people at the centre by redesigning our roads by reducing car lanes and add more lanes to accommodate non-motorised transport.”

Ms Ndegwa spoke during a virtual panel discussion on the future of African cities with a focus on Johannesburg, Nairobi and Lagos.

“In Nairobi for instance, 41 per cent of people walk to work, another 41 per cent use public transport while 31 per cent either walk at the beginning or end of their journey. Transport infrastructures currently cater for only 13 per cent with cars, who are few,” she said.

UN-Habitat Senior Programme Manager Herman Jean Pienaar said a people-centred approach in the planning of cities will be key to creating places that enable people to go to work in their neighbourhoods without driving.

“This will also be sustainable development of cities, thus making them resilient to climate change and future pandemics. Doing this will also help reduce carbon emissions and improve quality of life,” he said.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, who opened the convention, said Covid-19 has caused a paradigm shift in how countries conduct business.

“The reality we are facing in the wake of Covid-19 is that our facilities were not prepared for the pandemic. In future, we may have to construct our hospitals with pandemics in mind, and architects will play a crucial role in this,” he said. 

“AAK will therefore play a key role in ensuring that new buildings and existing buildings are modified or constructed to accommodate the new reality brought about by Covid-19.” 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Architectural Association of Kenya African cities
Share this story
Previous article
What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...
Next article
High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Magoha: State working on a medical scheme to cover all learners
Magoha: State working on a medical scheme to cover all learners

LATEST STORIES

It's race against time ahead of Mombasa championships
It's race against time ahead of Mombasa championships

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

2 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

7 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

10 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

10 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...
Peter Theuri 22 minutes ago
High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000
Winnie Makena 22 minutes ago
Experts fault heavy school calendar

Experts fault heavy school calendar
Augustine Oduor 22 minutes ago
Woman gives birth to 13-year old stone baby

Woman gives birth to 13-year old stone baby
Anyango Atieno 22 minutes ago

Read More

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...

Home & Away

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...

What’s in a name? For some places, plenty, it seems...

High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

Home & Away

High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

High impact house fixes for only Sh10, 000

Buyers ready to pay top dollar for dream home

Home & Away

Buyers ready to pay top dollar for dream home

Buyers ready to pay top dollar for dream home

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.