Firm expands program to enable next generation of fintechs rebuild global economy

The COVID-19 pandemic has created major financial challenges for businesses and consumers alike. As money management becomes increasingly digital, fintechs play a pivotal role in helping to restore and rebuild the global economy.

To provide increased support for the ecosystem, Visa has announced two new components of its fintech Fast Track program. A Partner Toolkit to help fintechs accelerate their growth and better serve customers and a certification program called Visa Ready for Fintech Enablers, which makes it easier for fintechs to connect with certified partners for digital issuance and other services.

Fintech leaders around the world are increasingly needing to invest and partner in categories including digital wallets, digital banking, ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’, B2B payments, cross-border remittance, bill payments, payments infrastructure, and person-to-person payments. Some of the fintechs partnering with Visa include Affirm, BillGO, Finix, Go-Jek, PayPal, Rappi, Stripe, Varo Money, and Venmo.

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

Fast Track participation has grown 360 per cent year-over-year, with hundreds of fintechs actively engaged in the program.

“Through the Fast Track program, we’re providing fintechs with a simple set of tools to bring their products to life. The resources we provide, such as online licensing and card design, have helped make Fast Track the leading program for fintechs,” said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa.