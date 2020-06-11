×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bitcoin breaks Sh1.9m as rally powers on, all-time high in sight

By Reuters | November 18th 2020 at 12:57:47 GMT +0300

Bitcoin on Wednesday broke through Sh1.9 ($18,000) to hit a new year-to-date peak as its blistering 2020 rally, driven by demand for its perceived quality as an inflation hedge and expectations of mainstream acceptance, powered on.

The original and biggest cryptocurrency was last up 3 per cent at $18,175, its highest since December 2017. It has gained over 160 per cent this year, and has jumped 17 per cent in the last 3 days alone.

Read More

Bitcoin is now close to its all-time high of just under Sh2.1 million, which it touched at the peak of its retail investor-fuelled 2017 bubble.

The emerging asset’s 12-year history has been peppered with vertiginous price rises and equally sharp crashes.

Related Topics
Bitcoin Bitpesa Digital Currency
Share this story
Previous article
Uganda’s Bobi Wine arrested while campaigning
Next article
Three medics arrested as police reins in on child trafficking gang

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Twitter’s response to hacking
Twitter’s response to hacking

LATEST STORIES

Three medics arrested as police reins in on child trafficking gang
Three medics arrested as police reins in on child trafficking gang

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 day ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

7 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

9 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

9 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

A robbery in my home spurred my business

A robbery in my home spurred my business
Eve Mosongo 41 minutes ago
It’s your late dad to declare he was duped, man told

It’s your late dad to declare he was duped, man told
Kamau Muthoni 2 hours ago
I couldn’t get funding, but I still built a multinational 

I couldn’t get funding, but I still built a multinational 
Peter Muiruri 2 hours ago
Defilement case big hurdle for steeplechase star

Defilement case big hurdle for steeplechase star
Stephen Rutto 2 hours ago

Read More

Kenya among top 5 nations with most techies in Africa

Sci & Tech

Kenya among top 5 nations with most techies in Africa

Kenya among top 5 nations with most techies in Africa

Calls for collaboration dominate Kisumu investment summit

Sci & Tech

Calls for collaboration dominate Kisumu investment summit

Calls for collaboration dominate Kisumu investment summit

Facebook, Twitter CEO's to testify over content moderation

Sci & Tech

Facebook, Twitter CEO's to testify over content moderation

Facebook, Twitter CEO's to testify over content moderation

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.