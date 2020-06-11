×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KBL revises upwards Sorghum, Barley uptake

By Fredrick Obura | November 18th 2020 at 12:28:18 GMT +0300

Barley Growers Association of Kenya Chairman David Kilesi in a barley farm. He says move to reduce barley supplies is a blow to growers. [Robert Kiplagat, Standard]

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Breweries (KBL) has revised upwards grain demands following the easing of covid-19 restriction measures by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Economic restrictions during the lockdown period depressed the brewer’s sales causing it to reduce grain demand
The easing of Covid-19 restrictions such as the reopening of on-trade outlets (bars, pubs, and restaurants) by the government has paved way for the revision of Kenya Breweries Limited’s grain demand.

The company on Wednesday said it will revise raw products' demand upwards to 20,000 tonnes for sorghum and 20,000 tonnes for barley, which is almost double the volumes projected in August during the lockdown.

Read More

Through East African Maltings Limited (EAML), KBL’s Contract Farming Program has thousands of farmers across the country. The company is reminding the registered farmers to plant and new ones to express interest to join the contract farming programme that will assure them of a market and pre-agreed prices for their produce.

“We honored all the contracts for the financial year 2019/2020, purchasing approximately 45,000 tons of barley and 32,000 tons of sorghum and paid all the farmers. We also promised to review our grain demand upwards once the trade was reopened warranting a greater supply from farmers as the demand for our beer grows”, said Eric Kiniti, EABL Group Corporate Relations Director.

 “Our local sourcing programme is a crucial business priority for us because it enables us to grow value together with the farmers in Kenya. We are currently working with over 47,000 farmers across Kenya who earned over Sh2 billion last year”, he added.

To champion diversity and inclusion, the company encouraged Persons With Disabilities to not shy away from joining the programme.

In March 2020, it kicked off a project for the inclusion of farmers with disabilities in Homabay County, western Kenya in partnership with Sightsavers. KBL attracted 39 farmers with disabilities with a total of 76.5 acres planting white sorghum for use in the production of Senator Keg beer.

Barley growing has taken root in Narok and Nakuru counties due to the ready market offered by the alcohol brewing company.

Last year, farmers in Mau Narok alone supplied the company with more than 40,000 tonnes of barley, which earned over Sh1 billion. They sold the produce at Sh37 per kilo.

Production of the crop, that is a key ingredient in the making of beer, was boosted a few years ago with the introduction of new grain varieties namely Grace and Aliciana, with the latter offering up to 2,200kg per acre.

Annually, EABL sources 50,000 metric tonnes of barley from close to 1,000 farmers in  Narok, Nakuru, Usain Gishu and Meru counties. Narok County, however, produces the highest percentage of barley accounting for more than 60 per cent of total barley.

Related Topics
Kenya Breweries Limited Keg
Share this story
Previous article
US medical leaders rebuke Trump, urge Covid-19 cooperation with Biden team
Next article
Out National ID, in Huduma Namba card

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Traders condemn CS plan to tax 'keg'
Traders condemn CS plan to tax 'keg'

LATEST STORIES

Three medics arrested as police reins in on child trafficking gang
Three medics arrested as police reins in on child trafficking gang

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 day ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

7 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

9 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

9 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

A robbery in my home spurred my business

A robbery in my home spurred my business
Eve Mosongo 40 minutes ago
It’s your late dad to declare he was duped, man told

It’s your late dad to declare he was duped, man told
Kamau Muthoni 2 hours ago
I couldn’t get funding, but I still built a multinational 

I couldn’t get funding, but I still built a multinational 
Peter Muiruri 2 hours ago
Defilement case big hurdle for steeplechase star

Defilement case big hurdle for steeplechase star
Stephen Rutto 2 hours ago

Read More

Safaricom makes key changes

Business News

Safaricom makes key changes

Safaricom makes key changes

KRA cited for violating law in row with firms

Business News

KRA cited for violating law in row with firms

KRA cited for violating law in row with firms

Kenya’s Sh105b IMF loan among highest

Business News

Kenya’s Sh105b IMF loan among highest

Kenya’s Sh105b IMF loan among highest

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.