×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Africa’s overall governance score declines; Report

By Standard Team | November 17th 2020 at 16:04:11 GMT +0300

The 2019 African average score for Overall Governance has fallen by -0.2 points below that of 2018, registering the first year-on-year score deterioration since 2010.

This recent decline is triggered by worsening performance in three of the four Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) categories: Participation, Rights and Inclusion, Security and Rule of Law, and Human Development.

The report indicates that the progress had already been slowing down since 2015. Over 2015-2019, performance slackened in both Human Development and Foundations for Economic Opportunity, while deterioration continued in both Security and Rule of Law and Participation, Rights and Inclusion, even worsening for the latter.

Read More

The new IIAG incorporates an expanded governance scope, including new areas such as environment and equality; strengthened indicators, and a new section fully dedicated to Africa’s Citizens’ Voices.

"This is a testing time for Africa. Pre-existing weaknesses and challenges in African governance, as uncovered by the 2020 IIAG, are exacerbated by COVID-19, which also threatens economic progress. Citizens’ dissatisfaction and mistrust with governance delivery are growing. African states have an opportunity to demonstrate both their resolve to safeguard democracy and their ability to drive a new growth model that is more resilient, more equitable, more sustainable, and more self-reliant," says Mo Ibrahim, Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

Over the last decade, governance dimensions have followed diverging paths.

Progress achieved over the last decade has mainly been driven by improvements in economic opportunities and human development. Foundations for Economic Opportunity (+4.1) and Human Development (+3.0) have made good progress, primarily led by improvements in the sub-categories Infrastructure and Health, complemented by advances in Sustainable Environment.

This is threatened, however, by an increasingly precarious security situation and concerning erosion in rights as well as civic and democratic space. Over the last decade, both Participation, Rights & Inclusion (-1.4) and Security & Rule of Law (-0.7) have registered worrying declines.

Over the past decade, 20 countries, home to 41.9 per cent of Africa’s population, while achieving progress in Human Development and Foundations for Economic Opportunity, have at the same time declined in both Security and Rule of Law and Participation, Rights and Inclusion.

Only eight countries manage to improve in all four categories over the decade: Angola, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Seychelles, Sudan and Togo.

COVID-19 heightens existing challenges and threatens economic progress

The 2020 IIAG provides a picture of the continent before it was hit by COVID-19. In terms of Participation, Rights and Inclusion, progress was slowing long before the pandemic, which only worsens the existing negative trajectory.

Conversely, economic opportunity was set on a positive course of sustained progress, and the impact of COVID-19 is now threatening this hard-won achievement.

Africa’s citizens are increasingly dissatisfied with governance delivery in their countries.

In 2019, a new analysis of the Citizens’ Voices section in the IIAG reveals that Public Perception of Overall Governance registers the lowest score over the decade, with the pace of deterioration nearly doubling within the last five years.

A balanced approach to governance is key to progress, as well as improvements in rule of law, justice, inclusion, and equality.

The strongest correlations of Overall Governance performances are found with the sub-categories Rule of Law and Justice and Inclusion and Equality. The indicators showing the strongest relationships with high overall governance scores span all four IIAG categories, underlining the importance of a balanced approach to governance.

“The growing imbalance between the various governance dimensions outlined above is likely to threaten overall governance performance.”

Related Topics
Mo Ibrahim Ethiopia Ibrahim Index of African Governance
Share this story
Previous article
We are not boarding — Kenyans lament Sh100 train fare
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru calls for peaceful resolution of Ethiopian conflict
Uhuru calls for peaceful resolution of Ethiopian conflict

LATEST STORIES

Africa’s overall governance score declines; Report
Africa’s overall governance score declines; Report

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

23 hours ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

8 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

9 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling
XN Iraki 5 hours ago
How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone

How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone
Financial Standard Team 6 hours ago
No more easy money for banks in shaky economy

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy
Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago
Health problems likely to trouble you even after recovering from Covid-19

Health problems likely to trouble you even after recovering from Covid-19
Mercy Kahenda 10 hours ago

Read More

Safaricom appoints CTIO, acting chief enterprise business officer

Money & Careers

Safaricom appoints CTIO, acting chief enterprise business officer

Safaricom appoints CTIO, acting chief enterprise business officer

SafeBoda suspends Nairobi operations

Money & Careers

SafeBoda suspends Nairobi operations

SafeBoda suspends Nairobi operations

How small businesses can build employee engagement

Money & Careers

How small businesses can build employee engagement

How small businesses can build employee engagement

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.