×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Buyers ready to pay top dollar for dream home

By Standard Team | November 17th 2020 at 15:21:44 GMT +0300

High-end suburbs in Nairobi led by Muthaiga showed resilience despite the continued challenges in the property market.

The latest HassConsult data reveals that high-end suburbs, which are predominantly characterised by detached houses, bucked the trend led by Muthaiga which was the best performing suburb over the quarter with property prices posting a 1.4 percent increase.

Loresho and Runda, other high-end suburbs, also displayed resilience with mild increases of 0.9 and 0.7 percent increases, respectively.

Read More

“Most buyers of high-end houses are looking for properties that offer consistent or stable returns regardless of the state of the overall property market. Additionally, buyers who want that dream home in some of the exclusive neighborhoods are prepared to pay a premium,” said Ms. Sakina Hassanali, Head of Development Consulting and Research at HassConsult.

Overall prices remained static with a 0.3 per cent increase over the quarter and 2.27 percent on an annual basis.
Loresho was the best performing suburb on an annual basis with house prices increasing by 7 percent.

In the satellite towns, Thika was the best performer with apartment prices increasing by 1.8 percent.

On the tail end was Riverside which saw apartments in the suburb post a 2 per cent quarterly drop and an 8.4 percent annual drop. House correction in Juja saw prices in the suburb drops by 4 and 8.8 per cent over the quarter and on an annual basis.

On the rental front, HassConsult notes that rents marginally improved over the quarter driven by Muthaiga and Ruiru housing market which posted 2.9 percent and 3.7 percent respective increases.

Overall rents increased by 2.5 per cent over the quarter 4.9 percent on an annual basis.“A few suburbs have backed the trend of falling rents which continue as tenants are negotiating for discounts amid the tough economic environment,” said Ms. Hassanali.

Apartments in Langata recorded the highest asking rents over the quarter at 3.5 percent while Kilimani recorded the lowest drop with apartment rents marginally reducing by 3.6 percent.

Related Topics
HassConsult Kilimani Loresho Runda
Share this story
Previous article
ODM denies outfoxing NASA partners in funding, blames registrar
Next article
We are not boarding — Kenyans lament Sh100 train fare

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Recent killing in posh suburb turns focus to gun ownership
Recent killing in posh suburb turns focus to gun ownership

LATEST STORIES

Africa’s overall governance score declines; Report
Africa’s overall governance score declines; Report

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

23 hours ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

8 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

9 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling
XN Iraki 5 hours ago
How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone

How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone
Financial Standard Team 6 hours ago
No more easy money for banks in shaky economy

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy
Dominic Omondi 8 hours ago
Health problems likely to trouble you even after recovering from Covid-19

Health problems likely to trouble you even after recovering from Covid-19
Mercy Kahenda 10 hours ago

Read More

Airbnb slows down in revenue growth due to COVID-19

Home & Away

Airbnb slows down in revenue growth due to COVID-19

Airbnb slows down in revenue growth due to COVID-19

Egyptian firm sets up shop in Nairobi

Home & Away

Egyptian firm sets up shop in Nairobi

Egyptian firm sets up shop in Nairobi

Sarova wins global awards

Home & Away

Sarova wins global awards

Sarova wins global awards

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.