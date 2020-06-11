×
Apple products worth Sh724m stolen in a daring raid

By Mirror | November 17th 2020 at 14:41:38 GMT +0300

Apple products worth Sh724.7 million were stolen from a lorry during a daring motorway heist.

The robbers targeted the lorry on the M1 in Northamptonshire and tied up both the driver and a security guard.

The lorry was driven to Eldon Close in Crick, where the offenders transferred the trailer on to an awaiting truck, and drove off leaving the lorry driver and security guard behind, Northamptonshire Police said in a statement.

The truck was later found across the county boarder in Lutterworth, Warwickshire, where it is believed the offenders transferred the 48 pallets of Apple products into a third vehicle on the evening of November 10.

In the statement, Northamptonshire Police say that officers "would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a number of vehicles on the slip road at Junction 18 between the stated times, which may have looked out of place, or who may have dash-cam footage of this area.

Roughly £5m worth of Apple products were in the lorry

"They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered any Apple products for sale in unusual circumstances, or who knows of anyone who is selling such items at low-cost prices."

The daring raid happened as stores prepare for the Christmas rush.

