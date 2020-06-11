×
Safaricom appoints CTIO, acting chief enterprise business officer

By Standard Reporter | November 17th 2020 at 14:21:46 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: Safaricom has appointed Joseph Wanjohi as the acting chief enterprise business officer replacing Rita Okuthe.

At the same time, East Africa’s leading Telecommunications Company appointed Morten Bangsgaard to the role of Chief Technology and Information Officer.

“Joseph Wanjohi will act as interim Chief Enterprise Bussiness Officer from December 1 as we initiate the relevant talent sourcing processes to identify the next leader,” Safaricom said in a statement.

Rita Okuthe who held the position has since been appointed chairperson, Kenya Pipeline Company and a member of the Board of ICDC, new roles that need her attention.

Rita joined Safaricom in 2009 as the Head of Consumer Propositions, rising to the position of Chief Enterprise Business Officer, a role she has executed since 2015.

“She is credited with transforming the unit to become a preferred partner of choice for business and also delivered innovative platforms for corporates, SMEs, government and farmers as well as e-commerce.”

Morten who joins Safaricom as Chief Technology and Information Officer effective January 1 has more than 26 years of experience in various technology roles in the telecommunications industry.

He has worked in Sweden, UK, Denmark, and Malaysia.

