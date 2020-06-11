×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Badi suspends allocation of dropping, picking bays in Nairobi

By Josphat Thiongó | November 17th 2020 at 13:48:08 GMT +0300

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has halted the issuance of new picking and dropping bays for public service vehicles (PSVs) in Nairobi.

The move comes following reports that there have been illegal allocations of the picking or dropping bays by unauthorized officers despite a suspension of the allocations by NMS.

Read More

NMS Director General Major General Mohammed Badi said that henceforth, picking and dropping bays will have to be approved by the Director Roads, Transport and Public Works, Engineer Michael Ochieng.

The major General revealed that the move to suspend the issuance of the picking and dropping bays was to allow for review of the NMS and City Hall’s de- congestion plan for Nairobi County.

“It has come to our notice that unauthorized officers continue to illegally allocate picking/dropping bays for Public Service Vehicles in total disregard to NMS suspension of the activities to allow review our decongestion strategy,” said Badi through a notice in the local dailies.

“No person or officer is authorised to allocate or assign picking/dropping bay including parking slots without written authorization from Director Roads, Transport and Public Works upon approval by the DG,” he added.

He also explained that any request for allocation or assignment of picking/dropping bays and including parking slots will undergo scrutiny from the committee appointed by NMS to undertake the said function.

“Any purported approval granted without following this procedure is null and void,” cautioned Badi.

The decision to suspend the issuance of picking and dropping bays follows a petition by Nairobi County MCAs to NMS in July. The ward legislators called on DG Badi to abolish all on-street picking and dropping zones by PSVs within the central business district, stating that PSVs have illegally turned most streets, pedestrian walkways, and on-street parking within the city center into bus stops and parking slots.

Related Topics
Nairobi Metropolitan Service Mohammed Badi Nairobi County
Share this story
Previous article
NMS halts issuance of new picking and dropping bays
Next article
Mistake Wenger made at Arsenal – Ferdinand and Figo in full agreement

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Residents petition Nairobi assembly over rent waiver dispute
Residents petition Nairobi assembly over rent waiver dispute

LATEST STORIES

Safaricom appoints CTIO, acting chief enterprise business officer
Safaricom appoints CTIO, acting chief enterprise business officer

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

22 hours ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

8 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

9 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling
XN Iraki 3 hours ago
How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone

How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone
Financial Standard Team 4 hours ago
No more easy money for banks in shaky economy

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy
Dominic Omondi 6 hours ago
Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows

Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows
Xinhua 8 hours ago

Read More

Why cargo big boys are still betting big on trucks

Business News

Why cargo big boys are still betting big on trucks

Why cargo big boys are still betting big on trucks

Kenya Railways ordered to pay former employees

Business News

Kenya Railways ordered to pay former employees

Kenya Railways ordered to pay former employees

CMA approves grant of REIT manager license to Acorn

Business News

CMA approves grant of REIT manager license to Acorn

CMA approves grant of REIT manager license to Acorn

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.