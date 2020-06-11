×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Airbnb IPO filing shows slowdown in revenue growth due to COVID-19

By Reuters | November 17th 2020 at 12:30:00 GMT +0300

Home rental startup Airbnb Inc disclosed paperwork for its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday that showed a slowdown in its core business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, even as it prepares for one of the most anticipated stock market debuts in recent years.

Airbnb reported revenue of USD2.52 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30 compared with USD3.7 billion a year earlier, according to its S-1 filing. Net losses widened to USD697 million, from USD323 million a year earlier.

The listing on the Nasdaq is expected in December and would cap a blockbuster year for IPOs as companies capitalize on a stock market rally in the second half of the year, fueled by monetary as well as fiscal stimulus in a bid to blunt the fallout of the pandemic. 

Read More

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Airbnb COVID-19 Travel Holidays
Share this story
Previous article
In new breakthrough, Moderna's Covid vaccine nearly 95% effective
Next article
How to win Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus with Mozzart Bet

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone
How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone

LATEST STORIES

Ghana anti-graft prosecutor quits over 'interference'
Ghana anti-graft prosecutor quits over 'interference'

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

20 hours ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

8 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

8 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling
XN Iraki 2 hours ago
How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone

How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone
Financial Standard Team 3 hours ago
No more easy money for banks in shaky economy

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy
Dominic Omondi 5 hours ago
Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows

Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows
Xinhua 7 hours ago

Read More

Egyptian firm sets up shop in Nairobi

Home & Away

Egyptian firm sets up shop in Nairobi

Egyptian firm sets up shop in Nairobi

Sarova wins global awards

Home & Away

Sarova wins global awards

Sarova wins global awards

Rich Qatar puts up 'for sale' sign with new property visas

Home & Away

Rich Qatar puts up 'for sale' sign with new property visas

Rich Qatar puts up 'for sale' sign with new property visas

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.