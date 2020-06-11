Giant Egyptian construction firm sets up shop in Nairobi

Egyptian construction company Wadi El Nile has opened its Nairobi office to serve as a launchpad into the East African region.

The firm is hoping for a slice of the mega infrastructure projects in the region, which have seen an influx of Chinese multinationals bidding and winning tenders.

“Our new office in Nairobi presents an opportunity to focus on building stronger relationships with our customers and their communities,” said Wadi El Nile Managing Director Hany Dahy.

Read More

The firm, which has more than 8,000 employees, has undertaken over 250 railway stations and three main ports.

The projects are in infrastructure, real estate, healthcare, archaeological restoration and irrigation among others.