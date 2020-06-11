×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts Kenya @ 50 E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
Podcasts
Kenya @ 50
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Giant Egyptian construction firm sets up shop in Nairobi

By Wainaina Wambu | November 17th 2020 at 10:30:00 GMT +0300

Egyptian construction company Wadi El Nile has opened its Nairobi office to serve as a launchpad into the East African region.

The firm is hoping for a slice of the mega infrastructure projects in the region, which have seen an influx of Chinese multinationals bidding and winning tenders.

“Our new office in Nairobi presents an opportunity to focus on building stronger relationships with our customers and their communities,” said Wadi El Nile Managing Director Hany Dahy.

Read More

The firm, which has more than 8,000 employees, has undertaken over 250 railway stations and three main ports.

The projects are in infrastructure, real estate, healthcare, archaeological restoration and irrigation among others.

Related Topics
Construction Wadi El Nile Ralways Real Estate Housing Jobs
Share this story
Previous article
How Harambee Stars blew their 2021 AFCON chances
Next article
FKF should be professional in recruiting Harambee Stars Head Coach

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Build or buy? All you need to know about owning your home
Build or buy? All you need to know about owning your home

LATEST STORIES

Why cargo big boys are betting big on trucks
Why cargo big boys are betting big on trucks

CHECKPOINT

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

19 hours ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

6 days ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections
Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?

8 days ago

Biden won. What does that mean for Kenya?
Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

8 days ago

Factbox: The U.S. presidential election explained in 10 numbers

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling

Apathy towards exploiting our mineral wealth baffling
XN Iraki 43 minutes ago
How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone

How the next banking revolution is taking place in your cell phone
Financial Standard Team 1 hour ago
No more easy money for banks in shaky economy

No more easy money for banks in shaky economy
Dominic Omondi 3 hours ago
Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows

Damage to vital organs high in young people, study shows
Xinhua 5 hours ago

Read More

Sarova wins global awards

Home & Away

Sarova wins global awards

Sarova wins global awards

Rich Qatar puts up 'for sale' sign with new property visas

Home & Away

Rich Qatar puts up 'for sale' sign with new property visas

Rich Qatar puts up 'for sale' sign with new property visas

Firm builds hospital in less than 10 weeks

Home & Away

Firm builds hospital in less than 10 weeks

Firm builds hospital in less than 10 weeks

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.