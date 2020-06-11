Two Sarova hotel units win accolades in World Luxury awards 2020

The Sarova Group of Hotels (Kenya) is celebrating the conferment of two global awards after its two units were recognised in the World Luxury Awards for 2020.

Managing Director Jimi Kariuki (pictured, right) said its flagship resort, Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa had been declared East Africa’s best luxury family beach resort.

The certificate signed by World Luxury Awards Executive Manager Tanique Erhardt and CEO Brandon Lourcers said the award serves as recognition for sustained commitment to excellence in hotel and hospitality industry.

The Sarova Mara Camp was voted as the top luxury tented camp in the region. “We are proud to have received these recognitions. I congratulate both the Sarova Whitesands and the Sarova Mara Camp for going the extra mile to make our guests feel cared for,” said Kariuki, who is Kenya Tourism Board chairman.

Meanwhile, Kilifi is angling to become a major attraction for water sports activities and sea yacht safaris. This follows plans by Tradewinds & Yachts Ltd to establish a boatyard and yacht club along the shores of the Kilifi Creek.

A German investor, Stefan Riedl, said the Creek provides an ideal location for setting up a modern yacht club.