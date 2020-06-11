×
SafeBoda suspends Nairobi operations

By Fredrick Obura | November 16th 2020 at 14:14:48 GMT +0300

Over 400 motorbike riders are set to lose jobs by end of the month following an announcement by Motor-bike hailing app SafeBoda to pause its operations in Nairobi.

In a notice, the firm said it will suspend the ride and send services from November 27.

Read More

“While Nairobi is seeing some economic recovery from Covid-19, Boda transportation has been hit hard. This has meant our business cannot sustainably operate in this environment and unfortunately, the timeline for a full recovery is not certain,” reads a statement from the company.

The company built a community of 4000 SafeBodas

